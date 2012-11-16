WL-Salem girls finish 8th at Tiffin Carnival meet

West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team made a statement Saturday by placing eighth out of 53 teams at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival.

West Liberty-Salem’s Reghan Bieleski, right, competes in the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival on Saturday. Bieleski finished eighth out of 373 runners in her race. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Tiffin Carnival race is the second-largest cross country meet in the nation with more than 4,000 runners competing in various races.

State power Minster ran away with the Division III girls varsity A race with 81 points. Columbus Grove was a distant second with 262 points. Berkshire beat Northmor for third on tiebreaker criteria with 281. The Tiger girls finished eighth with 355 points.

“This was a good confidence booster for us,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “We’re improving with every race and the girls are proving to themselves they can compete with the best in the state. There is still plenty of room for improvement, but we’re headed in the right direction.”

