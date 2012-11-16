Week 3 football highlights

Raiders blitz Comets 49-6

Benjamin Logan’s football team overwhelmed visiting Elgin from the start Friday as the Raiders easily ran away with a 49-6 non-league victory.

Benjamin Logan’s Austin VanBuskirk works to break free from a pair of Elgin defenders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win moves the Raiders to 3-0 on the season. The Comets remain winless at 0-3.

Ben Logan scored five touchdowns with just 10 offensive plays using the team’s first unit during the first half of Friday’s game. The offense finished with 366 total yards.

The Raiders’ first-team defense only allowed the Comets to gain one positive yardage play through nearly all of the first half. On the night, they held Elgin to just 22 yards of total offense.

Lakers continue roll with 56-24 win over USV

Indian Lake’s offense was in full force Friday against host Upper Scioto Valley as the Lakers breezed to a 54-26 non-league victory.

The Lakers, who piled up 451 yards of offense, remain unbeaten at 3-0. The Rams fall to 1-2.

Senior quarterback Alex Jacobs powered Indian Lake’s offense. He had 89 passing yards and two touchdowns and also ran the ball twice for 97 yards and two scores.

WL-Salem pushes past KR for first win

Smash mouth football prevailed Friday at West Liberty-Salem as the host Tigers outlasted Kenton Ridge 19-7 in a non-conference varsity football contest.

Brandon Wolfe carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards and a touchdown to pace a balanced Tigers ground attack that saw three players log at least 12 carries.

Troy rallies to clip Chiefs 41-36

Bellefontaine was unable to carry the momentum of a dazzling first-half performance into the second half Friday against Troy.

The Chiefs rolled up nearly 300 yards of offense in jumping out to a 28-7 lead at halftime, but the visiting Trojans roared back in the second half to steal a 41-36 victory in a non-league football game at AcuSport Stadium.

Pirates get back on track by thumping Cedarville 52-6

Riverside got back to its ground and pound running style Friday as it rumbled past host Cedarville in a 52-6 non-league win.

The Pirates improve to 2-1 on the season as the Indians continue to struggle at 0-3.

Robinson paced the Riverside offense with 45 rushing yards on four carries, Scherer had 42 rushing yards on five carries and Stevens finished with 22 rushing yards.

Defensively for the Pirates, Gaven Anderson and Zayne Hakes each had seven tackles and Blake Sacks had five tackles.

Panthers, Warner wear down Triad in 48-7 victory

Fairbanks and its senior quarterback Kyle Warner took control early against host Triad on Friday and grabbed a 48-7 non-league victory.

The Panthers move to 2-1 on the season, while the Cardinals remain winless at 0-3.

Warner piled up 304 passing yards and five touchdowns for Fairbanks.

Ridgemont comes up just short in 21-20 loss to Mt. Gilead

Ridgemont’s football team battled to the end with host Mt. Gilead, but came up short in a 21-20 non-league loss.

The Gophers suffered their first defeat of the season to fall to 2-1. The Indians rise to 2-1.

Cameron Smith fueled Ridgmeont’s efforts on offense with 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Zavier McGue had 41 rushing yards on seven carries and Brandon Bennett had 20 rushing yards and a touchdown, while throwing for 83 yards on five completions.