Schedule doesn’t get any easier for Bellefontaine

Unbeaten Troy comes to AcuSport Stadium on Friday

Bellefontaine’s football team does not have any cupcakes to tune up against in its non-conference schedule.

After a narrow loss to a Wapakoneta team that has not tasted a regular-season defeat in four years, the Chiefs rebounded last week with a 34-28 win over Sidney, which has several players with Division I college offers.

Up next is another grueling test vs. Troy at 7 p.m. Friday in AcuSport Stadium. The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start, including a 10-6 victory over Trotwood-Madison in the season opener. Trotwood-Madison played in the state semifinals a year ago.

“Our kids realize that every game in our non-league schedule is a big challenge,” said Bellefontaine coach Toby Smith. “But they have embraced the challenge. They understand that when we get to our league schedule, they will be prepared.”

