BHS boys race past Lakers for first win

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday by handling visiting Indian Lake 7-0 in a local Central Buckeye Conference contest.

Bellefontaine’s Tevin Burris, right, attempts to control the ball as Indian Lake’s Justin Young approaches during their game Wednesday at AcuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains are now 1-4-1 overall and 1-1 in the CBC, while the Lakers remain winless at 0-3-2, 0-1-1.

“This was a big win for us,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “First of all, because we hadn’t won yet. But secondly, because it was against a county rival. Indian Lake has a good young core of players and they will continue to improve over the next four years.

“I knew that something had clicked in the Sidney game, and we were just glad that it all came together in this game. Peyton Neeld had a career night and our defense really suffocated their attacks.”

