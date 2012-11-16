Lady Chiefs pile up 9 goals in win over Indian Lake

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team took control early against host Indian Lake as it coasted to a 9-0 win Wednesday in a local Central Buckeye Conference matchup.

Bellefontaine’s Abby Godwin takes a shot past Indian Lake’s Lindsey Huffman (1) as the Lakers’ Tiffany Clark (13) looks on during the first half of their game Wednesday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Chiefs even their record to 3-3 overall and are 1-1 in the CBC, while the Lakers fall to 1-5, 0-2.

Bellefontaine jumped on Indian Lake from the start, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes. Zoe Price scored the first two goals and would provide three assists throughout the game. Daja Wilson added the third goal on a free kick to put her team up 3-0.

