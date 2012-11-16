Raiders look to shoot down Comets

Benjamin Logan’s football team got off to a strong start for this fall and the Raiders plan to ride that momentum as long as they can.

Up next for the Raiders in Week 3 is a home game against Elgin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ben Logan (2-0) is coming off a 28-13 win over West Liberty-Salem, the program’s first win over the Tigers since 2005.

“We will never be satisfied until we are postseason bound,” said BL head coach Jeff Fay. “We need to be in better shape physically than where we are right now and our in-game discipline needs to be improved. We feel confident we can make that happen as the season progresses, but we all know it’s a marathon and not a sprint.”

WEEK 3 PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!