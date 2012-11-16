WL-Salem girls blank Botkins 3-0

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team cruised to an abbreviated 3-0 win over visiting Botkins in a non-league game Tuesday.

West Liberty-Salem’s Sierra McCall attempts to get the ball past Botkins’ goal keeper during their game Tuesday at WLSalem. The Tigers won 3-0 in a game that was called just before halftime because of an injury to a Botkins player. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The Tigers led 3-0 with just over two minutes left in the first half when the game was stopped because of an injury to a Botkins player. An ambulance transported the player to a local hospital and the contest was called.

WL-Salem is back in action at home Thursday against Fairbanks.

Calvary Christian drops Jackson Center

For the full story and Complete SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!