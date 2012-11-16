Raiders ground Thunderbirds to stay unbeaten

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team picked up a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 victory over host Lima Central Catholic in non-league action Tuesday.

The win keeps the Raiders undefeated at 7-0.

Coreen Crosby led Ben Logan’s attack with 12 kills and 16 digs, while Bri Frazier had 11 kills and 17 assists.

Also for the Raiders, Stanleigh Archer had eight kills, Sarah VanDyke recorded six kills, Kinzie Jones tallied 11 digs, 12 points and two aces and Allie Wilson added eight digs.

