Raiders cage Tigers for first time since 2005

It was a marquee win for the Benjamin Logan football program Friday and a sign of what the Raiders hope to be is a highly successful season.

Benjamin Logan’s Josh Whitten fends off West Liberty-Salem’s Sam Strickland during the first half of their game Friday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Ben Logan jumped on top of host West Liberty-Salem 14-0 at halftime and rode that momentum to an eventual 28-13 nonleague victory.

It was the first time the Raiders (2-0) beat the Tigers since 2005.

“We’re ecstatic right now,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “It’s been a while since we have beaten these guys. We set the bar high and have been focused on Weeks 2, 5 and 10 on our schedule. This win is a big step for us as a team in accomplishing what we want to this season.”

With a high rate of success over the past decade and a half, the Tigers are off to a rare 0-2 start to the season.

“I told our guys they have to come back and get better, and I have to get better,” said WLSalem head coach Dan McGill. “We have to come ready to work on Monday.

“As for tonight, (Ben Logan) blocked and tackled better than we did. Our open field tackling wasn’t very good and we didn’t have enough big plays in general.”

After a game-opening drive into Ben Logan territory by WLSalem, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs.

The Raiders then marched down field on the following series, covering 75 yards in 10 plays.

The drive was capped off by a 13-yard TD run from quarterback Trey Wilson at the 4:24 mark of the first quarter. A twopoint run by Nick Brown put Ben Logan on top 8-0.

WL-Salem put together another solid drive on its next possession, but did not come away with anything to show for it. The Tigers then botched the punt attempt on the final play of the first quarter.

Ben Logan took over on the WL-Salem 40-yard line. After two incompletions, Wilson hit a streaking Josh Whitten for a touchdown. The two-point run failed, leaving the Raiders ahead 14-0 with 11:28 to play until halftime.

On their next possession, the Tigers traveled 50 yards on 11 plays to reach the Raiders’ 20-yard line. Ben Logan’s defense made a statement, though, and sacked Woods on three consecutive plays and the Tigers would eventually turn the ball over on downs.

That was the first of three trips inside the 20-yard line by WL-Salem that would end with no points scored.

“Our defense played really well,” said Fay. “They are a team that grinds you over the duration of the game. Our guys did a great job stepping up and making plays when we needed them to on defense.”

After Ben Logan came up empty handed on its next possession, WL-Salem would threaten again with less than a minute until the end of the first half.

The Tigers covered 68 yards to reach the Raiders’ 24-yard line, but Ben Logan’s Nick Brown picked off a WL-Salem pass attempt with 49 seconds to go.

WL-Salem made up for that miscue when Tyler Louden intercepted a Ben Logan pass just two plays later. The Tigers failed to score before the break and entered halftime trailing 14-0.

Late in the third quarter, WLSalem would find itself as the beneficiary of a Ben Logan turnover.

The Raiders were penalized on back-to-back plays and found themselves on their own 20-yard line. They fumbled on the next play and the Tigers’ Brandon Wolfe recovered the ball on the Raiders’ 12-yard line.

Three plays later, WL-Salem quarterback Luke Woods punched in a 1-yard TD. The extra point by Christian Parker made the score 14-7 with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

Ben Logan responded quickly on the ensuing possession. The Raiders consumed 80 yards in just over two minutes. Wilson finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run for a 20-7 Ben Logan lead with 1:24 to go in the third.

In the fourth quarter, WLSalem got back on the scoreboard after a 62-yard drive. Woods made several plays with his feet and Wolfe cashed in for the Tigers on a 4-yard TD run. That score pulled the Tigers within seven at 20-13 with 10:01 left in the game.

The Raiders then answered with a clutch score.

Cole Waugh returned the following kickoff 56 yards to the Tigers’ 33-yard line. Two plays later, Wilson fired a laser to Whitten for a 27-yard TD strike. A two-point run by Austin VanBuskirk boosted Ben Logan to a 28-13 advantage with 9:13 to play.

“We can score as fast as our guys can run the plays,” said Fay. “Every play we have is designed to get us into the end zone.”

WL-Salem got inside Ben Logan’s 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter. The Raider defense stepped up again, sacking Woods three more times to end the drive.

Ben Logan took over on its own 16-yard line and ran out the clock.

“Our guys are resilient,” said McGill. “We put ourselves behind the 8-ball in the first half. We didn’t finish drives and if we do, we’re in the ball game to win it instead of being down two touchdowns.”

Wilson finished with 193 passing yards and added 41 rushing yards. Whitten tallied 138 receiving yards on nine catches and Brown had 68 rushing yards.

Defensively for the Raiders, Brown had seven tackles, a blocked extra point and an interception. Dalton Rockhold tallied 11 tackles and Austin VanBuskirk had eight tackles.

The Tigers saw Wolfe lead the offense with 173 rushing yards on 12 attempts, while Woods ended with 84 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Ben Logan hosts Elgin on Friday, while WL-Salem hosts Kenton Ridge.

RAIDERS @ TIGERS

Benjamin Logan 8 • 6 • 6 • 8 – 28

WL-Salem 0 • 0 • 7 • 6 – 13

TEAM STATISTICS BL • WLS

First downs 16 • 20

Total net yards 308 • 241

Rushes/yards 28/115 • 52/176

Passing 193 • 65

Comp-att-int 12-22-1 • 10-13-1

Punts/avg 1/34 • 1/8

Fumbles-lost 1-1 • 0-0

Penalties-yards 10-80 • 5-45