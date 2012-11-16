Week 2 football recap

Chiefs come together to take down Jackets

There were some moments of frustration for Bellefontaine here Friday, but the end result was what mattered most.

Bellefontaine’s Blaze Warren intercepts a Sidney pass during the first half of Friday’s game in Sidney. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs overcame a rash of penalties and some big plays by host Sidney for a 34-28 victory in the annual battle between the two programs.

Bellefontaine evened its record to 1-1, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2.

The Chieftain offense racked up 345 rushing yards and 397 total yards.

Sidney, led by junior running back Isaiah Bowser, finished with 469 yards of offense.

Indian Lake roars past Cougars, 35-3

Another well-rounded effort yielded a second consecutive runaway victory Friday for Indian Lake, as the host Lakers dispatched visiting Kenton Ridge 35-3 in a CBC Mad River game.

The lopsided win marked the first time Indian Lake has beaten Kenton Ridge since 2006.Last year, a late lead at Kenton Ridge slipped away in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers made certain Friday that no such drama would be necessary this year.Quarterback Alex Jacobs threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another.

The special teams blocked a punt that was recovered in the endzone for a TD as the Lakers built a 21-3 halftime lead, and never looked back.

Raiders cage Tigers for first time since 2005

It was a marquee win for the Benjamin Logan football program Friday and a sign of what the Raiders hope to be is a highly successful season.

Ben Logan jumped on top of host West Liberty-Salem 14-0 at halftime and rode that momentum to an eventual 28-13 non-league victory.

It was the first time the Raiders (2-0) beat the Tigers since 2005.

With a high rate of success over the past decade and a half, the Tigers are off to a rare 0-2 start to the season.

Pirates unable to slow powerful Indians

A talented Mechanicsburg football team was able to wear down visiting Riverside on Friday for a 36-6 non-league victory.

The Indians, who reached the Division VI regional finals last season, move to 2-0 on the season as the Pirates slide to 1-1.

The Indians piled up 433 yards of offense, while limiting the Pirates to 72.

Gophers move to 2-0 with win over Arcadia

Ridgemont’s football team grabbed a 36-20 win over visiting Arcadia on Friday in a non-league contest.

The Gophers are now 2-0 on the season.

Brandon Bennett highlighted Ridgemont’s win by taking an interception back for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Bennett also threw for 117 yards, including an 82-yard TD pass to Garrett Pitz, and scored on a 1-yard TD run. Pitz finished with 97 receiving yards on two catches.

Cameron Smith led the Ridgemont ground game with 186 rushing yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

North Union bullies Triad in 47-0 victory

North Union’s football team overwhelmed visiting Triad on Friday as it ran away with a 47-0 non-league victory.

The Wildcats move to 2-0 on the season and held the Cardinals, who fall to 0-2, to just 32 yards of total offense.