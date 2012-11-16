Ben Logan moves to 6-0 with 3-set victory over Indian Lake

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team stayed on top of its game Thursday by cruising past visiting Indian Lake in three sets 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 during a local Central Buckeye Conference meeting.

Benjamin Logan’s Bri Frazier tips the ball over the net as Indian Lake’s Rachel Kimmel attempts to block during their match Thursday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The Raiders keep their unbeaten streak going at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in league play. The loss drops the Lakers to 1-2, 0-1.

It was another balanced attack for Ben Logan as Coreen Crosby, Bri Frazier and Sarah VanDyke each had seven kills and Betsy King had five kills.

For Indian Lake, Katelyn Hogan had 15 digs and was 14-16 on serves received. Sammi Miller had 13 digs, five kills, was 13-16 hitting and 32-26 setting and Olivia Amspaugh added six kills and was 10-10 hitting.

