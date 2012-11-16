Harbaugh brings energy to OSU rivalry, college football

Like him or not, Jim Harbaugh is not lacking in the entertainment department.

Harbaugh is like a walking, talking reality show.

With his Twitter battles against fellow coaches and even television personalities (he recently had a spat with talk show host Jim Rome) and his unique style of recruiting (having sleepovers with recruits and taking his shirt off during camps), he has injected energy into the college football landscape.

The thing I will give Harbaugh credit for is he is candid and not afraid to share his opinion. He goes beyond the buttoned up world of coach speak, and I can appreciate that.

He has also has added some fuel to the OSU-Michigan rivalry. While the Wolverines could not stack up with the Buckeyes on the field in Harbaugh’s first try last season, his brashness has given OSU fans another reason to loathe the team up north.

Now, on to this week’s picks:

Bellefontaine over Sidney

