Chieftains have their hands full against dynamic Sidney offense

Sidney’s football program has come back to life after a long stretch of struggles.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 6-4 season in 2015, their first winning campaign since 2003 and only their 11th in the last 42 years.

With a roster full of talented athletes, the Yellow Jackets look to continue their rise this season.

Bellefontaine faces the challenge of slowing down Sidney’s weapons when the two squads clash at 7 p.m. Friday in Sidney.

“They are extremely dynamic offensively,” said BHS head coach Toby Smith. “They have a bunch of speed and talent. They are a tough offense to contain. The challenge for us is to find a way to limit their big plays. You are not going to completely stop them, but to have a chance to win, we have to come up with some stops.”

