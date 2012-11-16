Raiders gut out tie vs. Arrows
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Benjamin Logan’s boys soccer team has been impressive in the early going this fall. The Raiders added another strong performance Wednesday against visiting Tecumseh.
Benjamin Logan’s Nathan Coffield, right, collides with a Tecumseh player while going for the ball during Wednesday’s game at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)
The Raiders battled the Arrows to a 1-1 tie in a Central Buckeye Conference battle.
“This was the 15th consecutive year we’ve played Tecumseh and in our history, that is the first non-loss,” said Ben Logan head coach Jamie Hughes. “We’ll take the CBC point and turn our attention to (today) when we travel to take on a tough Springfield squad.”
The Raiders move to 3-0-2 overall and 0-0-1 in the CBC as the Arrows are now 0-2-1, 0-0-1.
“I thought that a tie was a fair result,” said Hughes. “They definitely had more possession than us, but I also thought we had many more quality scoring chances.
