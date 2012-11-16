Ben Logan chasing revenge in battle with WL-Salem

There are always a few key games circled on every team’s schedule.

A Week 2 matchup between local squads Benjamin Logan and host West Liberty-Salem is one of those marquee contests. They will do battle at 7 p.m. Friday in a non-league contest.

Friday will mark the 10th meeting between the two local schools since they renewed their rivalry in 2005. The two teams did not meet in 2009 and 2010.

WL-Salem has dominated the series, winning the last five meetings by an average of just over 30 points. Last season, the Tigers came away with a 40-31 win.

“Any time you play a backyard rival it adds excitement to the game,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “ When the players know each other outside football it increases the intensity.”

“We spend a lot of time in our program placing emphasis on the importance of competing against neighboring school districts,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “(With West Liberty-Salem) we expect to see a seasoned program with a culture of success.”

WEEK 2 PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!