Tigers flex muscles with Logan County sweep

WL-S boys edge BHS on sixth-runner tiebreaker

The hills of the Ohio Caverns provided plenty of excitement and surprises Tuesday at the annual Kiwanis Logan County meet.

Bellefontaine’s Aubrey Stolly and Brooke McClellan and West Liberty-Salem’s Reghan Bieleski and Grace Adams compete in the Logan County meet Tuesday at the Ohio Caverns. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

West Liberty-Salem claimed the girls meet for the third consecutive season, while the Big Orange boys beat Bellefontaine on a sixth-man tiebreaker to win the boys race.

WL-Salem’s girls had five of the top eight finishers and won with 24 points, Bellefontaine came in second with 46 points, Triad finished third with 66 points and Benjamin Logan was fourth with 101 points. Indian Lake and Riverside also competed, but did not have enough runners for a team score.

“We had a very specific team race strategy and the girls executed it very well,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “When everyone steps up and does her part, it adds up to a lot, and that’s what we did tonight. It was a solid team effort.”

