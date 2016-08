A plaque recognizing the service of late Bellefontaine football coach Greg Peitsmeyer has been added near the entrance of the Austin E. Knowlton Fieldhouse at AcuSport Stadium this fall. Peitsmeyer, who would have turned 62 today, led the Chiefs for 15 seasons and compiled a record of 106-53. He passed away in early 2015 after a battle with cancer. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)