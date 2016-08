The Logan County Braves Special Olympics softball team won the South Sectional tournament last weekend to advance to the state tourney, which is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Coontz Recreation Complex in Oregon, OH. The Braves will host a community game Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Southview Park. The public is invited to attend as the Braves prepare for their trip to state. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)