Raiders turn back Bulldogs for three-set win

After a back-and-forth battle to start the match, Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team took command against visiting Ada for a three-set victory Monday 29-27, 25-17, 25-6 in non-league play.

Benjamin Logan’s Coreen Crosby goes up for an attack during the second set of Monday’s match against Ada at Ben Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win keeps the Raiders unbeaten at 4-0.

Bri Frazier and Coreen Crosby led Ben Logan with 12 kills each. Sarah VanDyke had eight kills, Stanleigh Archer tallied six kills and Betsy King recorded five kills, four blocks and three assists.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan defeated Ada 24-14, 25-19.

Madison Jones led the Raiders with five kills, 10 assists and five digs. Sammie Green recorded three aces, Sydney Kossel had five kills and five digs and Bailey Shope added three blocks and two kills.

