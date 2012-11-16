Gophers blank Ridgedale in season opener
Ridgemont’s football team had a successful start to the season Saturday with a 33-0 victory over Ridgedale.
Cameron Smith rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to fuel the Ridgemont offense. He added a two-point conversion run.
Jace McGue added a 5-yard TD run and Ethan Mouser threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Garrett Pitz.
