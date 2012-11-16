Gophers blank Ridgedale in season opener

Ridgemont’s football team had a successful start to the season Saturday with a 33-0 victory over Ridgedale.

Cameron Smith rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to fuel the Ridgemont offense. He added a two-point conversion run.

Jace McGue added a 5-yard TD run and Ethan Mouser threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Garrett Pitz.

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!