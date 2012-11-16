WL-Salem girls bounce Miami East at Crew Stadium

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team dropped Miami East 3-0 on Saturday in a non-league contest at Crew Stadium in Columbus.

The Tigers are now 2-0 on the season.

Gabby Hollar fueled WL-Salem’s offense with two goals and an assist, Taylor Lauck had one goal, while Madison Bender and Ashley Rabenstein each had an assist.

Defensively, Paige Shafer made three stops in goal and Rachel McGill had one.

WL-Salem travels to Lehman Catholic on Tuesday for a non-league game.

Ben Logan edges Southeastern

The Benjamin Logan girls soccer team defeated Southeastern 2-1 in non-league action Saturday.

Ben Logan is now 1-2 on the season.

Jada Orahood and Stevie Plikerd each scored a goal for the Raiders.

Goal keeper Katelyn Shellenberger stopped four shots on goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Ben Logan zaps Southeastern

Benjamin Logan’s boys soccer team handled visiting Southeastern 9-3 on Saturday in a non-league contest.

The Raiders are now 3-0-1 on the season.

With the score tied 2-2 early in the first half, Ben Logan pulled away with seven more goals to help lock up the victory.

Timmy Gerholdt powered Ben Logan with four goals and two assists, Rylan Studebaker had two goals and three assists, George Kern had two goals and an assist and Peter Kratz had a goal.

Josh Mears, Will King and Cameron Epp each tallied assists.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan defeated Miami East 2-0 in a game that was called in the first half because of lightning.

Henry Myers and Jagur Beaschler each had a goal and Cole Kennedy and Dylan Welsh both had assists.

The defense saw Jamie Gill recorded two saves in the shutout.

Ben Logan hosts Tecumseh on Wednesday in a Central Buckeye Conference matchup.

Spartans record win

Calvary Christian’s boys soccer team rolled past visiting Monclova Christian of Toledo 7-3 on Saturday.

The Spartans are now 2-0.

Tyler Reinhard powered the Spartans with three goals and one assist, Clayton Slemmons had two goals and one assist, Josh Kilgore had one goal and one assist, Chris Myers had one goal, Jon Salmonowicz had two assists and Matt Bender added an assist.

Defensively, Grant Criner and Slemmons combined for eight saves in goal.

Calvary Christian hosts Marion Christian on Thursday.