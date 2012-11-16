Benjamin Logan sweeps tri-match with Triad, North Union

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team swept a tri-match against host North Union and Triad on Saturday to improve its record to 3-0 on the season.

The Raiders defeated the Wildcats 25-20, 25-18 in the first match then handled the Cardinals 25-11, 25-5 in the second match.

For the day, Coreen Crosby led Ben Logan with 15 kills and five aces. Bri Frazier added 14 kills, 21 assists and seven aces, Megan Hughes dished out 17 assists and 17 digs and Sarah VanDyke added seven blocks.

Ben Logan also swept the junior varsity matches by defeating North Union and Triad.

For the Raiders, Bailey LeVan had five aces, two kills and four digs, Sydney Kossel had seven kills and three aces, Madison Jones had 12 assists and seven kills and Bailey Shope had eight kills, 10 digs and a block.

Ben Logan hosts Ada today in a non-league match.

Riverside goes 2-1 at Parkway Invite

Riverside’s volleyball team went 2-1 at the Parkway Invitational on Saturday after falling to Celina and bouncing back to defeat Lima Senior and Elida.

Celina beat the Pirates 25-21, 25-17 in the first match, but the Pirates battled back to drop the Spartans 25-7, 25-16 in the second match and Elida 25-23, 25-21 in the third match.

That moves the Pirates’ record to 4-2 on the season.

In the loss to Celina, Marissa Davis led Riverside with eight kills, 13 digs, eight aces and four blocks, Kristin Davidson had six points and four digs and Helena Faulder added seven assists.

Against Lima Senior, Davis tallied 12 kills, Shelby Giles had six kills, eight points and nine digs, Faulder had 11 assists and Alexis Snow tallied eight assists, nine points and four aces.

The win over Elida saw Davis record 14 kills and seven points. Giles tallied eight points and 10 digs and Faulder had 15 assists.

Riverside travels to Troy Christian on Tuesday for a non-league contest.

Ridgemont wins pair

Ridgemont defeated Perry and and Toledo Waite on Saturday in a tri-match.

The Gophers won 25-14 29-27 against Perry and beat Waite 25-13, 25-17.

Ridgemont’s junior varsity team also went 2-0.