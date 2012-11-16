Week 1 roundup: Pirates hang on to beat Arcanum 34-27

Riverside’s football team was tested in its season opener and overcame a one-day weather delay to hold off visiting Arcanum 34-27 in a non-league contest Saturday.

Riverside’s Caleb Stevens carries the ball against Arcanum during the second quarter of their game Friday at Riverside High School. The Pirates held on Saturday when the game resumed to get the win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

“We were pleased to get a win,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “We didn’t play very well, but it was good to face a physical team like Arcanum. They are a team that kept fighting and wouldn’t give up. It was a good test for us. We are just looking to get better and we need to get better.”

The Pirates led the Trojans 28-21 on Friday at halftime when thunderstorms rolled in and caused the game to be postponed until Saturday evening. The adversity did not seem to impact Riverside’s players.

“We were actually more focused on Saturday,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “We began to line up correctly and understood our assignments. I felt we played better. We were far from perfect, but it was better on Saturday.”

Raiders jolt Panthers 51-15

The Benjamin Logan offense got its explosive offense off to a fast start in the season opener against Fairbanks with a 51-15 non-league victory.

Benjamin Logan’s Trey Wilson breaks free Friday against Fairbanks at Ben Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders were in total control Friday when storms resulted in the game being delayed and moved to Saturday morning.

Ben Logan held a 44-7 cushion over the Panthers at halftime. Each team recorded a touchdown in Saturday’s portion of the contest.

Ben Logan racked up 651 yards of total offense, including 441 passing yards and four scores by quarterback Trey Wilson. Standout receiver Josh Whitten boasted 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns on nine catches.

The Raiders wasted little time lighting up the scoreboard in the first quarter on Friday. Wilson connected with Whitten on touchdown passes of 87 and 42 yards.

West Liberty-Salem unable to finish off comeback against Valley View

Unfortunately for West Liberty-Salem, history repeated itself against Valley View on Saturday.

After losing to the Spartans in a tight game to begin the season last year, the Tigers again came up a little short this time, losing 39-34 in a contest that took two days to complete because of weather issues.

WL-Salem led host Valley View 7-6 late in the first quarter on Friday when thunderstorms caused the game to be pushed back until Saturday morning.

“I was extremely proud of how my guys responded,” said McGill. “It’s an hour and half bus ride one way. It made for an extremely short night of sleep Friday and early Saturday. They did it without complaining or whining, or feeling sorry for themselves. They played as hard as I’ve ever seen them play.”

