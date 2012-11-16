Late turnover costly for Chiefs in season-opening loss

Bellefontaine jumped back in front when its game against Wapakoneta resumed Saturday morning, but the Chiefs were unable to hold onto the lead as they dropped a 24-21 decision in the season opener at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Johnny Ganson weaves his way through several Wapakoneta defenders after making a catch Saturday at AcuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Wapakoneta took the lead for good with a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the game and forced a Chieftain turnover with just just two minutes left to ice the game. It was the only turnover of the contest.

“What we are focusing on is the progress that has been made,” said BHS head coach Toby Smith of his postgame message to his players. “We have came a long way, but we have to find a way to make plays against good teams when the game is on the line.

“I felt like we were more physical than they were. We just didn’t finish what we started.”

