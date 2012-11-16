Lakers wipe out Triad, weather wreaks havoc for other local teams

Mother Nature stole the show on the opening night of local high school football.

Ongoing lightning in the area resulted in all five local games being stopped before their completion.

Indian Lake and Triad will not finish their game, though. With the Lakers up 49-0 at halftime when lightning moved in, the contest was called and it will be considered an official game.

Indian Lake’s Parker Grothaus fights off a Triad defender as he carries the ball Friday during their game at Triad High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Lakers amassed 341 yards of offense, with quarterback Alex Jacobs running for two touchdowns and throwing for another.

Jacobs rushed four times for 128 yards and completed 9-of-10 passes for 125 yards.

In other local action, Bellefontaine trailed Wapakoneta 16-14 early in the third quarter when lightning halted the contest. It will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

West Liberty-Salem led Valley View 7-6 in the first quarter when the game was stopped. It will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ben Logan held a 44-7 lead at halftime over visiting Fairbanks. Lightning then prevented the second half from starting. That game will also resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Riverside’s contest against Arcanum was limited to one half, with the Pirates leading 28-21. The second half will be played beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.