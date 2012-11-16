Tigers battle past Chiefs in local matchup

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team worked its way to a four-set win over host Bellefontaine on Thursday 25-23, 24-26, 26-24, 25-22 in a local non-league matchup.

West Liberty-Salem’s Breann Koons attempts to get the ball past Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader (28) and Violet Martin (1) during their match Thursday at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers improve to 1-2, while the Chiefs are also now 1-2.

