Chiefs to test progress against Wapak program riding high level of success

It has been quite a three-year run for the Wapakoneta football program.

Bellefontaine’s Anthony Carothers, back, and Ramon Garcia (31) try to corral a Wapakoneta ball carrier during their game last season in Wapakoneta. The Chiefs look to end their six-game losing streak to the Redskins in Friday’s season opener at Bellefontaine’s AcuSport Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Redskins went undefeated during the regular season in each of the last two seasons and advanced to the regional finals both years. In 2013, they went 9-2. Their combined record during that stretch is 33-4.

Bellefontaine has not enjoyed a win over the Redskins since 2009. The Chiefs will try to end that streak Friday in the season opener at AcuSport Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

“It is extremely impressive to see what they have accomplished over the last three seasons,” said BHS head coach Toby Smith. “To enjoy a high level of success like that under two different coaches shows the type of talent and coaching they have in that program. When we see them on film, they certainly look like a stout opponent.”

