WEEK 1: Lakers hope to pick up where they left off in opener vs. new-look Cardinals

For Indian Lake and Triad, the opening week of the 2016 football season can’t come fast enough.

The Lakers are looking to keep their momentum going from last season, which saw them reach the state playoffs for the first time in program history.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are starting over under new leadership with head coach Joe Cardinal and are ready to see what their new team is capable of when the two squads clash at Triad on Friday at 7 p.m. in a non-league contest.

“We feel it is very important to win game one with Triad,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “As a player and coach, it feels like you have been preparing for this game since last November. In order to reach some of our team goals, playing well and defeating Triad is very important to the Lakers.”

“It’s always important to start off any season with a good showing,” said Cardinal. “Obviously not everything will be as clean as you want it to be, but our effort needs to be there. The momentum you gain, especially for a team as young as ours, can last throughout the season.”

