Lady Raiders, Lady Chiefs win divisions at conference event

The girls golf teams at Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine are expected to be the top squads in their respective divisions in the Central Buckeye Conference this fall, and both of them delivered on those expectations Tuesday in the preseason league tournament at Lakeland Golf Course.

Mailiis Simovart fired a 79 on Wednesday to lead Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team to a first-place finish in the Mad River division at the Central Buckeye Conference tournament in St. Paris. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Powered by tournament medalist Mailiis Simovart’s 79, the Raiders had the best score of any team in the tournament with a 373.

Bellefontaine won the Kenton Trail division with a score of 410.

