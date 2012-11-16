Chiefs, Raiders earn 2nd-place finishes in preseason CBC tourney

Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan finished second in their respective divisions Wednesday at the Central Buckeye Conference preseason boys golf tournament at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Benjamin Logan’s Kaiden Weaks competes in the Central Buckeye Conference preseason tournament Wednesday at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Indian Lake’s Lane McPherson and Bellefontaine’s Riley Wilcoxon pictured below.

Jonathan Alder held off BHS 315-319 to win the Kenton Trail division. Springfield Shawnee and Kenton Ridge tied for third with 343, Tecumseh was fifth with 357 and London was sixth with 372.

“I was really pleased to see the team perform so solidly,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Steider. “Being able to host the CBC tournament is a big deal so we want- ed to play well on our home course and we did. We had set 320 as our goal and bested that by one, so it was a positive day.”

The Mad River division went to Graham with a 319, Ben Logan was second with 334, North Union took third with 366, Urbana was close behind in fourth with 368, Northwestern was fifth with 384 and Indian Lake took sixth with 390.

“I told our boys we can’t control what the competition does and that I was proud of our improvement,” said BL head coach Chris Conley. “I know we left some opportunities out there, but most everyone does. All we can do is learn from our mistakes and continue to improve.”

