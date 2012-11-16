Benjamin Logan claims Russ Hogue Invitational title

Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team saw its early season improvement continue as the Raiders won the Russ Hogue Invitational Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Benjamin Logan’s Garrett Allen is shown competing in the Russ Hogue Memorial golf tournament Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. (EXAMINER PHOTOS)

ALSO PICTURED IN WEDNESDAY'S EXAMINER: Riverside’s Brody Rhodes and Indian Lake’s Matthew Risner.

The Raiders had three players finish in the 80s to help lead a championship score of 343. Lima Central Catholic was runner-up with 349 and Springfield Shawnee was third with 356. Host Indian Lake was seventh with 377 and Riverside was eighth with 424.

“I was naturally pleased to come away with the win and happy as a group we cut out many of the big numbers we had the day before,” said Ben Logan head coach Chris Conley. “We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, but the progress we’ve made to date is worth celebrating.”