Ohioans must register by Tuesday to cast votes for president

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans have until Tuesday to register to vote in this fall's presidential election.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says voters registered by Oct. 11 also will have the opportunity to weigh in on congressional and state legislative races, justices of the Ohio Supreme Court and appellate judges, and members of the state Board of Education.

Around the state, local candidates and more than 1,800 local issues, including school levies, also are on ballots.

Voter registration forms are available at MyOhioVote.com . That is also where changes of address may be made through Tuesday.

Absentee and in-person early voting may begin Wednesday, Oct. 12.