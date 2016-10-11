Ohioans must register by TODAY to cast votes for president

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says voters registered by Oct. 11 also will have the opportunity to weigh in on congressional and state legislative races, justices of the Ohio Supreme Court and appellate judges, and members of the state Board of Education.

Around the state, local candidates and more than 1,800 local issues, including school levies, also are on ballots.

Voter registration forms are available at MyOhioVote.com . That is also where changes of address may be made through Tuesday.

Absentee and in-person early voting may begin Wednesday, Oct. 12.

League provides voter registration info

By Sentinel-Tribune Staff, writer

The League of Women Voters reminds Ohio residents of their voting rights and requirements. The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Tuesday.

You are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:

• You are a citizen of the United States;

• You will be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election;

• You will be a resident of Ohio at least 30 days before the election in which you wish to vote;

• You are not incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state or the United States;

• You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court; and

• You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violating the election laws.

You are eligible to vote in elections held in your voting precinct 30 days after you are duly registered to vote in this state. You may request an absentee ballot during that 30-day period.

Under Ohio law, your residence is (1) the location that you consider to be a permanent, not temporary, residence and (2) the place where your habitation is fixed and where, whenever you are absent, you intend to return. If you do not have a fixed place of habitation, but you are a consistent or a regular inhabitant of a shelter or other location where you intend to return, you may use that location as your residence for the purposes of registering to vote.

To register you must complete a voter registration form. Go to www.MyOhioVote.com to download a blank form or request one be mailed to you by the Secretary of State’s office or your county board of elections.

You may also pick up a voter registration form at a number of places, including public libraries, public high schools, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations and the Department of Job and Family Services.

For a complete list of locations go to www.MyOhioVote.com.

Your properly completed voter registration form must be received by the Secretary of State’s office, the Wood County Board of Elections or one of the locations previously listed by Tuesday (the 30th day before the election in which you wish to vote).

If you are registered to vote in Ohio keep your registration current by updating your address with the Board of Elections if you have moved within Ohio. You may do so by completing a new registration form with your new address or using the Online Change of Address system at www.MyOhioVote.com

Uncertain whether you are registered to vote? Check your voter information at www.MyOhioVote.com or contact the Board of Elections.

The Wood County Board of Elections can be reached at 419-354-9120 or at http://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/ or go to the office at the County Complex, 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

All information provided can be found on the Ohio Secretary of State or Wood County Board of Elections websites.