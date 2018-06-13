Dulcimer jams

Members of the Home Strings Youth Dulcimer Club played favorite songs after the presentation Sunday evening of the club’s scholarship to receipient Jadzia Cafe as noted in the June 6 edition of the Bellefontaine Examiner. The group plays Friday at the Bluebird Retirement Center, June 23 at the Logan County Farmer’s Market, July 30 at the Ohio State Fair and Sept. 1 at the Labor Day Festival in West Liberty, along with the Mad River Valley Dulcimer Club, which also performs at noon Saturday at the St. Mary of the Woods Festival, Aug. 12 at the Immaculate Conception Festival in Kenton and Sept. 7 at the Hardin County Fair. Dulcimer music focuses on traditional music. (PHOTO | HOME STRINGS YOUTH DULCIMER CLUB)