Bellefontaine Moose Lodge donates to area children, veterans

The Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 2563 and Women of the Moose 2228 recently joined together to spread cheer to two different groups this Christmas season.

They provided gifts to 13 children through Logan County Children’s Services’ Angel Tree project. Among the recipients of food baskets and gifts included a family of five who have a daughter with leukemia

The Moose Lodge and Women of the Moose representatives also visited the Logan County Veterans Services Office to give five veteran families food baskets and gifts.

To raise funds for the projects, the Women of the Moose hosted a bake sale and the Moose Legion and Moose Riders also provided financial assistance. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)