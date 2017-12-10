Life-saving training

Indian Lake High School freshman Austin Compton performs chest compressions on a “Mini Anne” resuscitation mannequin during cardiopulmonary resuscitation training recently in his health class. Ohio House Bill 113 passed in 2016 requires members of the class of 2021 and beyond to be trained in Adult Hands Only CPR. Hands Only CPR uses compressions only to keep the victim’s blood flowing, without rescue breathing. ILHS Health Educator Ryan Lillard explained the importance of this lesson to students this week. “It’s better to know how to help save a life than to point and stare as someone possibly loses their life.” Students now know to check their surroundings for danger and attempt to rouse the victim before beginning compressions, call 911 (or have someone else call 911) before beginning CPR, and to continue compressions until the person regains consciousness or a medical team arrives. The American Heart Association estimates that 100,000 to 200,000 lives of adults and children could be saved each year if CPR were performed early enough. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)