Holiday shopping shared

Indian Lake High School Key Club member Ella Wagner helps Indian Lake Elementary School fourth-grader Maci Flesher select a gift Thursday at the ILES PTO Holiday Gift Shop. The store also was open Friday during school hours and will be open today (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ILES gym. ILHS Key Club members and parent volunteers help kindergarten through fourth-graders find reasonably-prices gifts for friends, teachers and family members. Gifts range in price from $.25 to $10, and gift wrapping is free and parents are welcome. ILES PTO members said it is a practical way for students to learn how to budget and spend their money. Proceeds from the shop support many PTO activities, such as COSI on Wheels, Kindergarten Experience Day and more. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)