Youth leaders

Riverside High School hosted the freshmen youth leadership program last week. Kim Collum of Lutheran Community Services was the day’s presenter and each of the participants — eight from each high school in the county, plus two sophomores who had missed the session last year — took a personality color analysis. Like personalities were grouped together and then unlike personalities were to work together on various activities. The students convene throughout the school year to learn leadership skills through a variety of programs. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY YOUTH LEADERSHIP)