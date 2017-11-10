Family fun shopping

Indian Lake Elementary School students and parents played grocery games during the first Family Fun Night of the year hosted at Community Market in Lakeview earlier this week. Families participated in a recipe scavenger hunt, math challenges and more. ILES PTO members manned the scales in the produce section so students could weigh their favorite fruits and vegetables to compute their cost. In the dairy aisle, students decorated grocery sacks that were offered to veterans today. Family Game Night organizer and third grade teacher Pam Scarpella said she got the idea for partnering with a local grocer for game night during a meeting concerning the Positive Behavior Incentives and Supports grant that ILES received from the Ohio Department of Education. Students chose a free cookie and a book for completing the scavenger hunt. Lakeview and Indian Joint Fire Department trucks were also on hand, along with representatives from Mary Rutan Hospital Healthy Habits. ILES fourth-grader Cody Jacobs, his mom ,Tiffany Jacobs and Jeff Burton gather prices of baking items during the scavenger hunt. Drake Cosby and Cameron Freyhof participate down the aisle. (PHOTO | IL SCHOOLS)