History comes to life through project

Indian Lake Middle School fifth-grader Alex Barhorst, foreground, freezes while portraying Pete Rose, and fellow student Maddux Hall in the background begins his presentation on LeBron James during the fifth-grade’s recent Living Wax Museum project presented to their parents, other students and administrators. Students took on the role of the various historical figures and enlightened listeners with in-character descriptions of infamy and inspiration as they shared intriguing tales of each person’s life. Instructor Cammie Honaker said the students each selected a famous person, read a biography, then wrote a short speech based on what they’d learned. Other “guest speakers” included Johnny Appleseed, George Lucas, Michael Phelps, R.L. Stine, Taylor Swift, Harriet Tubman, Elvis Presley, Adam Sandler, Billy the Kid, Thomas Edison and Alex Morgan. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)