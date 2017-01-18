Employees of Orbit Industrial Contractors of Dayton work from lifts to suspend the 600-pound Wissler WA-6 historic biplane in the transportation wing of the Logan County History Center on Tuesday. The crew was expected to finish the installation Tuesday and Curator Todd McCormick said the museum should be open regular hours 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday if anyone wishes to see the plane, although the accompanying display had not been completed. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)