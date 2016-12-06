Gym floor commemorated

The Bellefontaine Middle School Art Club members will be selling ornaments and signs made from the old Bellefontaine High School gym floor. Their fundraiser takes place tonight during the BHS basketball games, which begin with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game. The items also will be available Dec. 12 during the BMS girls’ basketball game, and blank items are available for personalization. Prices will range from $5 to $20. Jere Daniels and JoAnna Reser are the art club advisers, and the fundraiser is for an artist-in-residence program in the spring to create a mosaic in the school hallway. The BHS gym floor was replaced this summer following damage sustained during an athletic competition hosted by an outside company. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE CITY SCHOOLS)