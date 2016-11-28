FFA students construct paver wall at Riverside

Riverside Schools students in the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center FFA program installed a hardscape feature this fall at Riverside to complement last year’s landscaping project by the football ticket booth.

The members of the greenhouse nursery class have been learning about a variety of aspects of the horticulture industry, including hardscapes in landscaping.

They installed a two-tier brick paver wall outlining the landscape. Students learned about calculating square footage, supplies, estimating cost, and prepping the site for installation.