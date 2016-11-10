All twisted up

Russells Point Police Patrolman Jerrod Bowman plays a game of Twister with Indian Lake Elementary School third-grader Jason Friend, left, and first-grader Randi Doyle during the first ILES Family Game Night of the school year. Officers with the Washington Township also participated in the Fall Family Game Night at the school, and officers played in the PTO students vs. parents dodgeball game and took their own games, such as Twister. Students were able to play a variety of games with their parents and siblings, ranging from ring toss to giant Jenga. Art teacher Terry Nelson helped families make a fall craft, while teacher Justin Welker hosted the karaoke singing. There will be more ILES Family Game Nights in the winter and spring. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)