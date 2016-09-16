Spectacular preparation

Members of the Bellefontaine High School Marching Band and Flag Corps practice their routine Thursday as the school prepares to host its annual band spectacular at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in AcuSport Stadium. In addition to the host band, bands from Riverside, Ridgemont, Jackson Center, North Union, Urbana, Indian Lake, Triad West Liberty-Salem and Benjamin Logan high schools will perform. Admission is $5. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)