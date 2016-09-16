Spectacular preparation
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Members of the Bellefontaine High School Marching Band and Flag Corps practice their routine Thursday as the school prepares to host its annual band spectacular at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in AcuSport Stadium. In addition to the host band, bands from Riverside, Ridgemont, Jackson Center, North Union, Urbana, Indian Lake, Triad West Liberty-Salem and Benjamin Logan high schools will perform. Admission is $5. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)