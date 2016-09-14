Patriotic remembrances

Indian Lake Elementary School third-grade teachers JoAnne Brademeyer, left, and Lindsey Hollars, right, assist Brody Lewis, center, in placing his painted hand in the right spot on their American flag project, which will be displayed in the school cafeteria. Third-graders also wrote letters to Ms. Hollar’s brother serving in the U.S. Navy. Teachers across the Indian Lake School District took the day following Patriots Day to discuss the events of 9/11, remember those involved and thank those who keep people safe. Indian Lake Middle School pupils talked in small groups about the lives lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pa. At the high school, teacher Zack Dunn shared his 9/11 experience 15 years ago as a young student with his freshmen. Students in the Logan County Students with Disabilities Unit at Indian Lake High School made bubble artwork to go with their handwritten cards to be delivered to members of the Indian Joint Fire District. Observances continue later this week as eighth-graders will complete and display a special 9/11 writing project. ILES also celebrated the “birthday” of the National Anthem with a program today. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)