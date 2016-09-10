School-yard sheep

Bellefontaine Elementary School first-grader Lukas Johnson leads a sheep Friday with a little help from Louise Dunham from Darling Tunis Farms of East Liberty while fellow student Owen Sparks watches during a farm animal visit to the school organized by Benjamin Logan FFA. Ms. Dunham told the pupils that the oils in sheep wool are used in a number of products, including crayons. First-graders, who have been studying farms in their classrooms this week, also had the chance to check out horses, goats and pigs, and try out a dairy cow milking demonstration with a life-sized cow statue named “Elsa” offered by the Ohio Farm Bureau. West Liberty-Salem Schools students assisted Ms. Dunham with the tunis sheep. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)