A HELPING HAND

Indian Lake Schools eighth-grader Gabe Gilliam, left, and freshman Dolan Miller, right, help firstgrader Dredyn Cooley, kindergartner Laura Metzger and second grader Haley Metzger off the back of driver Lynne Snipes’ bus 21 during emergency drills conducted Wednesday morning. As a result of the drills, Indian Lake students who ride the school bus are now up to speed on several safety measures. Indian Lake Transportation Director Pat Smith said the state requires districts to perform these drills annually. The drivers show children where all the emergency equipment can be found and explain how to use the equipment. Then they show students where the emergency exits are located and how and when to use them. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)