WHERE THEY STAND: Clinton, Trump on the issues

WHY IT MATTERS: Beneath the fury, issues that matter

WASHINGTON (AP) — This is a presidential campaign about trust, temperament, honesty, judgment, character, personality and, some are convinced, a personality disorder or two. It's pocked with Donald Trump's ballistic-missile tweets in the middle of the night. It's enlivened by the spectacle of Hillary Clinton's campaign innards spilling day after day into public view, quite a WikiMess. Got a minute for the issues? Beyond all of the bluster in this campaign, a clash of ideas is also at work, with consequences for nearly all Americans and plenty of people around the world. Who's really going to bust the budget — Trump with his big tax cuts or Clinton with her big spending? Which is safer for Americans — Trump's iron-border, restrictive refugee policy or Clinton's more open stance, centered on enlisting more Muslim-Americans in the defense against extremism in their communities? Who will spur energy independence and how — Clinton with her faith in renewable sources and measured support for fracking or Trump with his roaring conviction that coal country can rise again? Trump's supporters are loosely grouped into two camps. One likes him for who he is. The other is hanging with him despite who he is. Among that latter group, one mega-issue stands out: the ideological balance of the Supreme Court. Trump's conservative credentials are suspect to many supporters and his behavior in the campaign troubling. But the near certainty that he would put forward more conservative nominees than Clinton is enough to keep them on board, because the high court could well have more impact on abortion rights, gun rights and immigration than any president could. Trump foresees the end of the constitutional right to abortion if he wins and gets to seat several justices; Clinton likewise makes clear she would try to shape the court to reflect her support for abortion rights and more. If this non-traditional campaign has any resemblance to campaigns past, it is in the tendency of the candidates to promise more than they can deliver. They fling promises as if no Congress stands in their way. This is presidential politics as usual, in this most unusual campaign year. Clinton actually proposes steps to pay for at least some of her spending, but that depends on a Congress willing to slam the rich with higher taxes, an iffy proposition. Trump talks as if the constitutional division of powers doesn't exist, ignoring not only Congress but at times the courts — not to mention international norms — in vowing to restore the illegal interrogation practice of waterboarding, rip up trade agreements and more. Neither candidate is easy to pigeonhole on policy, apart from the fact that Clinton is clearly more liberal. Trump departs from Republican tenets in his vow to protect entitlement programs such as Social Security, shrink from foreign entanglements and open spending spigots in other areas, like child care and college costs, where conservatives think austerity should be exercised. He's not a tidy conservative by any means, nor even consistent with himself, having reshaped central planks of his platform during the campaign. The multiple variations of his proposed restrictions on Muslim entry into the U.S have left obscured what he truly intends to do. Clinton? She's a known quantity, with a Senate voting record and a deep stack of policy papers. But the hacked campaign emails made public by WikiLeaks reinforce what has long been thought about her — that how she leads might be driven more by political calculation than conviction. She had a friendly message to Wall Street in handsomely paid, private speeches that she refused to release on her own, and a harsher one tailored for campaign consumption. Few in Washington would be shocked if, as president, she found a way to support the Pacific trade agreement — or a version of it — that she denounced as a primary candidate after having praised it as secretary of state. That's not to say candidates' words don't matter and big promises are doomed. Barack Obama told voters their health care costs would drop if they voted him into office and let him implement his health care plan. He delivered the law against a hotly divided Congress and legal fights that went to the Supreme Court — a promise kept. Costs rose, too — a promise broken. Clinton or Trump, too, will be judged on whether they deliver on the big things they say they will do. Trump's supporters may agree with him that this is not the time to sweat the details, but as president he would owe the country truly secure borders. That's the bottom line, even if the wall he promises to build at Mexico's expense goes the way of Obama's pledge of cheaper health insurance. He owes the country an influx of jobs to replace those that left the country. He, like Clinton, would be judged on whether he makes good on starting up super-expensive promises to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Among Clinton's IOUs: Government-paid in-state tuition at public colleges and universities for students from families earning less than $125,000 a year. A commitment for the U.S. to generate enough renewable energy to power every home within 10 years. A national minimum wage of $12 or more, up from $7.25. Twelve weeks of government-paid family and medical leave, guaranteeing workers two-thirds of their wages up to a certain amount. Agendas, of course, only go so far. George W. Bush came to the presidency with lots on his plate, only to have his era suddenly defined by 9/11 terrorism, then war. Obama inherited a severe recession that put some of his pre-existing ideas on hold. The next president is certain to face unforeseen crises that are not planned for in any platform. That's when trust, temperament, honesty, judgment, character and personality really come in. ___ You can find AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election, at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump stand on three dozen issues:

WHY IT MATTERS: Abortion

NEW YORK (AP) — THE ISSUE: Persistent Republican-led efforts to restrict access to abortion and to curb government funding for Planned Parenthood have been hotly debated in Washington and in states, and will be shaped in some way by the next president.

WHERE THEY STAND

Democrat Hillary Clinton supports access to abortion and is an outspoken defender of Planned Parenthood, which is the largest provider of abortions in the U.S. and also offers other health services.

Republican Donald Trump, who in the past was a supporter of abortion rights, now says he isn't, although he's been somewhat inconsistent in his campaign statements on abortion. Numerous anti-abortion leaders, initially wary of Trump, now support him because of his pledge to nominate Supreme Court justices who are open to curtailing abortions and his choice of Mike Pence, a staunch abortion foe, as his running mate.

WHY IT MATTERS

The prime battleground over abortion is the Supreme Court, which regularly confronts legal challenges on the issue. The next president has one vacancy to fill on the high court and could have more.

Trump, in the third and final presidential debate, said he would appoint justices open to overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Clinton vowed to appoint justices who would uphold that ruling, saying, "We have come too far to have that turned back now."

A Clinton victory could strengthen the court's current 5-3 majority that supports abortion rights. A Trump win could lead to a reconfigured court that would uphold tough state laws restricting abortion and possibly consider overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

Advocates on both sides have singled out the presidential election as the key to where the issue goes next.

In June, the Supreme Court issued its most important abortion decision in many years, striking down restrictions in Texas that required doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and forced clinics to meet hospital-like building standards. The court held that placed an "undue burden" on women seeking abortion because it would force closure of many clinics.

In the future, the court is likely to face the question of whether other types of abortion restrictions impose an undue burden. One example: laws adopted by numerous states that ban most abortions after 20 weeks of gestation on the disputed premise that a fetus can feel pain at that stage.

Republicans in Congress voted to impose a 20-week ban nationwide, but it was blocked by Senate Democrats. If Democrats gain more Senate seats in November, that would make federal anti-abortion legislation even less likely.

Congressional Republicans also have sought to halt federal money to Planned Parenthood. Most of that money goes to provide non-abortion services to low-income women.

A Clinton presidency would be expected to carry on President Barack Obama's opposition to such defunding attempts, with veto power to back it up. Trump says he'd support the stripping of federal financing from Planned Parenthood, though he also has made positive comments in the past about the importance of the organization's non-abortion services.

States, too, have sought to curtail public money for Planned Parenthood over the past year — blocked by courts in some cases, but elsewhere forcing Planned Parenthood to curtail some contraceptive services, health screenings and other programs.

Federal law, and the laws of most states, already prevent public money from paying for abortions except in rare circumstances. The recent defunding bills prohibit state money for any services by organizations that also provide abortions.

Public opinion on abortion is sharply divided, and has barely shifted in recent decades. The latest Gallup poll on the topic finds 50 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal under certain circumstances, 29 percent want it legal in all cases and 19 percent want it outlawed in all cases — roughly the same breakdown as in the 1970s.

This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Child Care and Pay Equity

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: In much of the United States, families spend more on child care for two kids than on housing. And if you're a woman, it's likely you earn less than your male colleagues even though 1 in 4 households with kids relies on mom as the sole or primary breadwinner. That's according to the latest research that suggests while the U.S. economy has improved, women and their families are still struggling to make the numbers work. It's already illegal to pay women less for the same job or deny them a raise because of their sex, and the pay gap has narrowed dramatically in recent decades. Republicans say tougher regulation and new programs would only hurt U.S. businesses and drive up the deficit. Democrats say it's still too easy for employers to hide wage disparities because workers rarely perform identical jobs. And with paid leave scarce, women and their families are losing out on wages that could be reinvested back into the economy and keep struggling families off government aid. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Both candidates propose tax relief for child care costs. Donald Trump's plan provides for a new income tax deduction for child care expenses, other tax benefits and a new rebate or tax credit for low-income families. Clinton says no family should spend more than 10 percent of its income on child care. She would double the childtax credit for families with children 4 and younger, to $2,000 per child. Clinton wants 12 weeks of government-paid family leave to care for a new child or seriously ill family member, guaranteeing workers two-thirds of their wages up to a certain amount. Trump proposes six weeks of leave for mothers, not fathers, with the government paying wages equivalent to unemployment benefits. On the gender pay gap, Trump has said he doesn't think it's an issue. Clinton backs legislation that would force private businesses to disclose gender pay data to the government for analysis; the bill would allow women to seek punitive damages for discrimination. ___ WHY IT MATTERS This issue isn't going away. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women comprise about 57 percent of the labor force and many are mothers of young children. More than half of mothers with an infant under age 1 have paid jobs, for example. And that number climbs to 74 percent among moms with children under age 17. Yet the bureau says women in 2014 working full time earned 83 cents on average for every dollar a man makes. Why? The Pew Research Center says women are much more likely than men to take time off work or reduce hours to care for family members. But remove those factors and the pay gap persists. The American Association of University Women found that female engineering majors earned 88 percent of what male graduates did one year after school. Another study, by the University of California, San Francisco, found that male nurses out-earned female nurses by as much as $5,000 a year, even when taking into account years of experience, location and specialty. Aggravating wage disparities is the steep cost of child care. Families in 2011 paid on average $143 per week for child care — up from $84 a week in 1985 (in constant 2011 dollars). According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, child care costs for two kids are higher than the median rent payment in every state. And only 12 percent of private industry workers last year had access to paid family leave, despite strong public support for it and concerns in some states that struggling parents are turning to low-quality, unlicensed daycares because they are cheaper. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find them at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: China

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Tensions have been rising between China and the United States. China is modernizing its military and pressing its sovereignty claims over the disputed South China Sea, an important route for global trade. The U.S. is pushing back by increasing its military presence in Asia, which China views as provocative. The U.S. also accuses China of unfair trading practices and cyber theft of business secrets. Tough action by either side could spark a skirmish at sea or a trade war that would make many goods in the U.S. more expensive.

WHERE THEY STAND

Hillary Clinton says the U.S. needs to "stand up to China" and press the rising Asian power to play by international rules — in trade, in cyberspace, and in territorial disputes. But she's also said the two nations need to cooperate where they can. Trump says the high volume of U.S.-China trade gives Washington leverage over Beijing. He accuses China of undervaluing its currency to makes its exports artificially cheap and he proposes tariffs as high as 45 percent tariff on Chinese imports into the U.S. to force it to trade fairly and support other U.S. policy goals.

WHY IT MATTERS

The U.S. and China are the world's two largest economies and biggest military spenders. The wider world needs them to get along, to keep the peace and tackle global problems like climate change and a nuclear North Korea. The U.S. and China also depend on each other economically. Two-way trade topped $600 billion in 2015. China is the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, and by some estimates, Chinese foreign direct investment into the U.S. has started to outstrip the flow of U.S. investment into China.

President Xi Jinping is trying to manage a soft landing for a slowing economy, and boost domestic consumption to reduce China's reliance on foreign trade to drive growth. That goal is supported by Washington as it could help reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, which hit a record of nearly $370 billion last year. But China has a mixed record on economic reform. It has allowed market forces to play a bigger role in its currency exchange rate, but the U.S. has other complaints: restrictions on market access for foreign companies, economic espionage, and state subsidies, including cheap imports from China's bloated steel industry.

China is building Asia's strongest military and wants to be treated as a global leader, but its assertive behavior has unnerved its neighbors who look to the U.S. to help preserve order.

The U.S. worries that China, which has built several artificial islands in the South China Sea, wants to control crucial sea lanes. China denies this but refuses to compromise in what it says is a historical right to tiny islands and adjacent waters in the South China Sea where five other governments have territorial claims.

The U.S. Navy has periodically sailed close to the islands to demonstrate its freedom to navigate the area, angering China. In July, China rejected an international tribunal ruling in a case brought by a U.S. ally, the Philippines, that invalidated the legal basis of China's claims. The U.S. hopes China will moderate its position, but it shows no sign of doing so, although Beijing says it is ready to negotiate directly with other claimants.

Such economic and strategic tensions between two world powers can directly affect American jobs, wages, consumer prices and security.

This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Climate Change

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE : It's as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump live on two entirely different Earths: one warming, one not.

Clinton says climate change "threatens us all," while Trump tweets that global warming is "mythical" and repeatedly refers to it as a "hoax." Measurements and scientists say Clinton's Earth is much closer to reality.

As heat-trapping gases in the air intensify and hot temperature records shatter, global warming is taking a toll on Americans' everyday life : their gardens, air, water, seasons, insurance rates and more.

WHERE THEY STAND

Trump calls attempts to remedy global warming "just a very, very expensive form of tax." He tells coal miners he'll get their jobs back. Solar power now employs four times more people than coal mining.

Clinton proposes to spend $60 billion to switch from dirty fossil fuels to cleaner energy. She says clean energy is needed, otherwise it would "force our children to endure the catastrophe that would result from unchecked climate change." She promises to deliver on the President Barack Obama's pledge that by 2025, the U.S. will be emitting 30 percent less heat-trapping gases than in 2005.

WHY IT MATTERS

Dozens of measurements show Earth is warming. And it's worsening. The overwhelming majority of climatescientists and nearly every professional organization of scientists have said climate change is real, man-made and a problem.

From May 2015 to August 2016, 16 months in a row set records globally for heat, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The world is on pace to break the record for hottest year, a record broken in 2010, 2014 and 2015. The five hottest years recorded have all been from 2005 on and it is about 1.8 degrees warmer than a century ago.

But it's more than temperatures. Arctic sea ice keeps flirting with record low amounts. Hot water has been killing coral as never before seen. Scientists have connected man-made climate change to extreme weather, including deadly heat waves, droughts and flood-inducing downpours. They even have connected it as one of several factors in the Syrian drought and civil war that led to a massive refugee crisis.

Climate change is causing the seas to rise, which threatens coastlines. Sea level has risen a foot in the waters around New York City in the past century, worsening flooding from Superstorm Sandy.

And it is making people sicker with worsened allergies and asthma, heat deaths, diseases spread by ticks and mosquitoes, dirtier air and more contaminated water and food, a federal report said in April.

Changing the world's economy from burning fossil fuel, which causes global warming, has a huge price tag. So does not doing anything. The world's average income will shrivel 23 percent by the year 2100 if carbon dioxide pollution continues at the current pace, according to a 2015 study out of Stanford and the University of California Berkeley.

Just the Obama administration's efforts to cut carbon pollution from 1,000 power plants projects to cost about $8 billion a year, but save several times more than in reduced health problems.

The world's largest general scientific society warns of "abrupt, unpredictable, and potentially irreversible changes with highly damaging impacts."

It may seem improbable that government action can restore balance to something as vast as the climate. But presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush showed that big things can be done about air pollution. They took steps that reduced ozone depletion and acid rain.

This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Debt

WASHINGTON (AP) â THE ISSUE: The federal government is borrowing about 1 out of 7 dollars it spends and steadily piling up debt â to the tune of about $14 trillion held by investors. Over the long term, that threatens the economy and pocketbooks. Most economists say rising debt risks crowding out investment and forcing interest rates up, among other problems. At the same time, rapidly growing spending on federal health care programs like Medicare and the drain on Social Security balances caused by the rising tide of baby boomers could squeeze out other spending, on roads, education, the armed forces and more. It takes spending cuts, tax increases or both to dent the deficit â and presidential leadership. Lawmakers instead prefer higher spending and tax cuts. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has really focused on the debt. Trump has promised huge tax cuts that would, in fact, make the debt explode by trillions of dollars over the coming decade, though details are fuzzy. Trump has also shown no interest in curbing expensive benefit programs like Medicare and has actually criticized prior Republican efforts to balance the budget. He also wants big spending increases for veterans, the military and infrastructure projects â even suggesting that the government should take on new debt for such projects because interest rates are so low. Clinton, by contrast, is proposing tax increases on the wealthy. But she wouldn't use the money to bring down the debt. Instead, she'd turn around and spend it on college tuition subsidies, infrastructure and expansion of President Barack Obama's health care law. She also wants to get rid of that law's so-called Cadillac tax on generous employer-provided health plans. If elected, Clinton is expected to face a hostile GOP-controlled House, making her goal of tax increases for new spending highly unlikely to be achieved, even if Democrats take back the Senate. ___ Most economists believe that rising debt, especially when measured against the size of the economy, is a serious threat to the long-term economic health of the country. Very low interest rates have made the nation's debtrelatively easy to handle â for now. But as debt continues to grow, economists fear rising interest rates are inevitable, as the government's demand to borrow competes with private borrowers needing capital for investments. If debt slows the economy down, tax revenues would fall and create even more pressure on the budget and raise the possibility of a European-style fiscal crisis. In that event, policymakers might have no choice but tax increases or large benefit cuts. Economists who are more liberal say interest rates are remaining low despite high debt levels and the debt is easily manageable. There's also the question of generational fairness. The federal budget is dominated by programs that help the elderly — Medicare and Social Security. Their growth is squeezing programs like education, infrastructure, national parks and scientific research, just to name a few. At the same time, the steadily growing debt, both in nominal terms and when measured against the economy, is a burden that future generations will have to bear. America's debt problem can't be wished away, but there's little evidence the political system is up to the challenge. Part of the reason is increased polarization between the parties and an increasingly rancorous atmosphere in Washington. It's also true that politicians across the spectrum fear the political consequences of taking the difficult steps required to cut the deficit. That won't change whoever is elected to succeed Obama. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Education

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars are spent each year on the country's public schools. The U.S. has a record-high graduation rates, 83 percent, but also stubborn achievement gaps and dismally lagging math and reading scores compared with other countries. And university degrees are leaving millions mired in debt. Few issues touch the lives of families like the state of education. ____ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton has made the soaring costs of college a primary focus. She has proposed free tuition at in-state public colleges and universities for working families with incomes up to $125,000. Of course, that's only free for student and families, not taxpayers. To counter the crush of student debt, she also wants to implement a three-month moratorium on loan payments. During that time, federal borrowers would be able to consolidate their loans or enroll in other plans that could help cut costs. Clinton also wants to make preschool universal for all 4-year-old children within 10 years by providing new federal dollars to states. Donald Trump has pledged to do away with the Common Core academic standards that have been adopted in more than 40 states, even though the standards were created by states, not the federal government. He proposes to spend $20 billion during his first year in office to help states expand school choice programs. He wants states to divert an additional $110 billion of their own education money to support school choice. On student debt, Trump has promised to cap payments at 12.5 percent of a borrower's income, if elected. After 15 years of payments, the loan would be forgiven. ____ WHY IT MATTERS Look at the numbers. About 100,000 public schools opened their doors to some 50 million students in kindergarten through high school in the new school year. The bill for taxpayers: $582 billion, or about $11,670 per pupil each year, on average, to teach those students and set them on a path toward college or careers. About 10 percent of that money comes from the federal government. The rest is from states and local districts, facing ever-tight budgets. The Obama administration and others before it have preached the importance of a quality education that opens the door to opportunity and success. Yet the cost of college is rising, leaving students saddled with debt. And some who have attended for-profit schools have seen their degrees rendered virtually worthless, with the government picking up the tab for discharging their student loans. There's no doubt that better educated students more often get better paying jobs. The median annual earnings for someone age 25 to 34 with no high school diploma is $40,000. For those with a bachelor's degree or higher, it's $52,000. The good news: High school graduation rates are up sharply and dropout rates are down. The bad: Progress for the nation's schoolkids isn't nearly on pace with other countries. This has implications well beyond bragging rights. A country that's trailing others in education will lag in international competitiveness and that will contribute to economic hardship. And within the U.S., there are challenging gaps by race and wealth, for achievement and more. Globally, American schoolchildren trail their counterparts in Japan, Korea, Canada, Germany, France and more. Education remains primarily the responsibility of the states, even though the federal government can use its pocketbook to influence policies. The Obama administration issued waivers and grants through programs like Race to the Top to get its say on academic standards and other issues. A law enacted last year with bipartisan support has vastly diminished the powers of the federal government in how the county's schools are run and their performance judged. While the current administration has started putting the law into place, it will be up to the next president to finish the process. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Energy independence has been a goal of every president since Richard Nixon. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have very different ways to achieve it. How energy is produced and where it comes from affect jobs, the economy and the environment. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Clinton pledges that under her leadership, the U.S. will be able to generate enough renewable energy to power every home in America within 10 years, with 500 million solar panels installed by the end of her first term. She also vows to reduce U.S. oil consumption by one-third through cleaner fuels such as biodiesel and natural gas and more fuel-efficient cars, boilers, ships and trucks. Clinton generally supports oil and gas drilling on federal lands, but would bar drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. After running as a champion of coal in 2008, Clinton now calls for protecting health benefits for coal miners and their families and helping retrain them for new jobs. She offers cautious support for nuclear power. Trump vows to "unleash American energy," allowing unfettered production of oil, coal, natural gas and other sources to push the U.S. toward energy independence and create jobs. Trump would sharply increase oil and gas drilling on federal lands and vows to revive the struggling U.S coal industry. He also would open up offshore drilling in the Atlantic Ocean and other areas where it is blocked. Trump calls for rescinding the Clean Power Plan, a key element of President Barack Obama's strategy to fight climate change, as well as a rule to protect small streams and wetlands from development. He also would cancel the 2015 Paris climate agreement and stop U.S. money going to U.N. global warming programs. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Although energy independence remains elusive, increases in U.S. oil production have lowered reliance on imports. In 2015, the U.S. relied on net imports for about 24 percent of petroleum use, the lowest level since 1970. Domestic production of all types of energy except coal has boomed in recent years, spurred by improved drilling techniques and discoveries of vast oil supplies in North Dakota and natural gas in states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and West Virginia. Production also is up in traditional energy states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Prices at the gasoline pump have declined sharply, to an average of $2.21 per gallon for regular unleaded in September, according to the AAA auto club. That's down from $3.60 per gallon in 2012. Natural gas, cleaner than coal, has been embraced by politicians from both parties, including Clinton and Trump. Still, critics worry that popular gas drilling techniques such as hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — and horizontal drilling could be harming air, water and health. Clinton has said fracking should not take place where states and local communities oppose it, and she pledges to reduce methane emissions from all oil and gas production and protect local water supplies. On climate change, she vows to meet Obama's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30 percent by 2025. Trump says restrictions supported by Clinton would hurt energy-producing states such as Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia — battleground states in the election. While arguing that tax credits and other subsidies for wind and solar power "distort" the market, Trump says the U.S. should "encourage all facets of the energy industry." Wind and solar power have grown in recent years, thanks in part to support from Obama, but renewable energysources accounted for just 10 percent of total U.S. energy consumption in 2015. Renewable energy is generally more expensive to produce and use than fossil fuels. Clouds impair solar energy and calm skies slow wind farms. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Executive Authority

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: "Your Majesty" isn't in the American political lexicon. But when a president sets a major policy by edict, skirting Congress, it invariably sets off a debate that traces back to the time of kings and queens — and the Founding Fathers who rejected the authority of the crown. Lawmakers cry foul when a president, especially of the other party, usurps their authority through executiveaction. Defenders say it can be the only way to get something done when those lawmakers tie everything up in knots. President Barack Obama has used his executive authority expansively, most notably on the issue of immigration, on which he moved unilaterally to curb deportations for millions of immigrants in this country illegally. The Supreme Court deadlocked in June over the major portion of the immigration executive actions, effectively killing the plan for the rest of Obama's presidency. He's tested the limits of executive authority in other areas, too, as have presidents before him. ___ WHERE THEY STAND On immigration, Democrat Hillary Clinton has pledged that as president she would work to restore the Obama programs and go further. Republican Donald Trump said he would make sure Obama's "unconstitutional actions" never come back. But Republicans including House Speaker Paul Ryan have been openly concerned about some of Trump's comments that suggest he, too, might pursue an "imperial presidency." He's supported reinstating waterboarding and other extreme forms of torture; has indicated he would revisit libel protections of journalists, notwithstanding the First Amendment; and has suggested the military would follow his orders even if illegal. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Obama claimed that congressional inaction gave him no choice but to act on his own on immigration. Indeed, as long as the House remains in GOP hands, action on a comprehensive immigration bill is unlikely, making presidential initiative a major arena of advancement on that issue. However, the Constitution created a system of checks and balances meant to ensure that America could not be hijacked into becoming a monarchy like the one from which the nation had just freed itself. Republicans argue that under Obama, an undue amount of authority has accrued in the executive branch, and that to ensure the intended functioning of our democracy, that power must be checked. In this election season, a few lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, have campaigned on promises to check executive power next year no matter who is in the White House. Obama has also used his executive authority to change certain elements of his health care law, and has flexed his authority in other areas as well, like the environment. The White House even mulled closing the Guantanamo Bay prison via executive action, though the administration ultimately did not pursue that route. In 2014 Obama famously promised to get around a balky, GOP-led Congress with the tools at his disposal, saying "I've got a pen, and I've got a phone" and pledging to use his pen to sign executive orders "that move the ball forward." ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: See China, Homegrown Extremism, Immigration, Iran, Islamic State, Israel, North Korea, Refugees, Russia, Trade

WHY IT MATTERS: Guns

ATLANTA (AP) — THE ISSUE: The right to bear arms is fundamental to the U.S., carved into the Constitution and seemingly embedded in the national DNA. But after a seemingly endless stretch of violence, Americans are confronting how far those rights extend, propelling gun issues to the forefront of this year's elections. Do Americans have the right to have AR-style firearms, the long guns with a military look used in the past year in several mass shootings? Should they be able to buy magazines that hold 10 or more bullets? Can those on a terrorist watchlist, but not charged with a crime, be allowed to buy a gun? Should every gun buyer have to pass a background check? ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are like bookends marking the divide that exists in the U.S. today on gun issues. Trump casts himself as an ardent protector of the Second Amendment and proclaims that if more "good guys" were armed with firearms there would be fewer gun tragedies. He even went a step further than the National Rifle Association after the Orlando nightclub shooting, suggesting that if it weren't a gun-free zone, a patron would have been able to stop the bloodshed. (The NRA, while supporting Trump, said it's not a good idea to allow firearms where alcohol is being served.) Trump also has vowed that on his first day as president he would end gun-free zones at schools and on military bases. He also supports reciprocity among all 50 states for concealed-carry permits. Clinton, whose husband as president successfully pushed for a 10-year ban on assault-type weapons, has advocated renewing that ban. She's also called for measures to ensure background checks are completed before a gun sale goes forward, mandating such checks for gun-show sales and repealing a law that shields gunmanufacturers from liability. ___ WHY IT MATTERS The next president will get to nominate at least one member of a Supreme Court that's closely divided on how to read the Second Amendment, and the next Congress will continue to confront gun-rights issues. Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February and will be replaced by a nominee from the next president, was the decisive vote in a Washington, D.C., case in which the court on a 5-4 vote affirmed the right of individuals to own handguns for self-defense. Whatever gun policies a Clinton or Trump administration were to pursue would probably be challenged, and Scalia's replacement could be the pivotal vote. This year alone, for example, the court sided with gun control advocates to rule that people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes can be barred from owning weapons, and also rejected challenges to assault weapon bans in Connecticut and New York. A recent AP-GfK Poll found the highest levels of support for restrictions on guns since the question was first asked in 2013. That's a sharp departure from the past two presidential election years, when gun issues were largely absent from the campaigns. Much has happened to bring guns to the forefront again: Charleston. Orlando. Oregon. San Bernardino. There's even been a protest staged by members of Congress on the floor of the House. There are roughly 300 million firearms in the United States and tens of thousands of shootings each year. In a world that feels increasingly violent, whether at home or across the globe, America's cowboy culture and the Second Amendment are under the microscope. Voters are asking what will make them safer, more guns or fewer? ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a ___ Follow Lisa Marie Pane on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lisamariepane . Her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/lisa-marie-pane

WHY IT MATTERS: Health Care

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE : About 9 in 10 Americans now have health insurance, more than at any time in history. But progress is incomplete, and the future far from certain. Millions remain uninsured. Quality is still uneven. Costs are high and trending up again. Medicare's insolvency is two years closer, now projected in 2028. Every family has a stake. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton would stay the course, making adjustments as needed to major government health insurance programs. She'd build on President Barack Obama's health care law, with one exception — a tax on generous coverage that she'd repeal. Medicare, the health care program for older Americans and the disabled, would get new legal powers to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharma companies. Clinton would also offer some relief from rising out-of-pocket costs, like deductibles and copayments. Donald Trump would repeal "Obamacare." But recent studies found his plan would make 18 million to 20 million people uninsured. Stay tuned, because Trump has also said he doesn't want people "dying on the street." Similar to Clinton, he has promised not to cut Medicare. He agrees Medicare should be able to negotiate drug prices, unusual for a Republican. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Patients from all over the world come to America for treatment. U.S. research keeps expanding humanity's ability to confront disease. But the U.S. still spends far more than any advanced country, and its people are not much healthier. Obama's progress reducing the number of uninsured may be reaching its limits. Premiums are expected to rise sharply in many states for people covered by his namesake law. That, along with some major insurers leaving the program, has raised concerns about the future. The health care overhaul did not solve the nation's longstanding problem with costs. Total health spending is picking up again, underscoring that the system is financially unsustainable over the long run. Employers keep shifting costs to workers and their families. No one can be denied coverage anymore because of a pre-existing condition, but high costs are still a barrier to access for many, including insured people facing high deductibles and copayments. Prescription drug prices — even for some generics — are another major worry. The election offers a choice between a candidate of continuity — Clinton — and a Republican who seems to have some core beliefs about health care, but lacks a coherent plan. If the presidential candidates do not engage the nation in debating the future of health care, it still matters. Even if you're healthy, deeper national debt affects the economy and in some way everyone's standard of living, especially the next generation. If the government has to spend more on health care, it comes at the expense of more debt, cuts in something else or higher taxes. America's problem with health care spending can't be ignored or wished away. Political leaders can postpone hard choices, but that will mean consequences even more wrenching when the bill comes due. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Homegrown Extremism

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE : Radical Islamic militancy that has sustained itself for decades overseas has inspired a series of attacks on U.S. soil in the last year and a half. The culprits typically have no ties to foreign terrorist organizations, no explicit directions from overseas and no formal training — unlike the operatives of 9/11. Instead, they've blended into American society and skated beneath the radar of federal investigators grappling with a frenetic threat landscape and hundreds of investigations across the country. The bombing in Manhattan in September that injured more than two-dozen people crystallized the concerns: A handwritten journal found with Ahmad Khan Rahami, the Afghan-born U.S. citizen accused in the explosion, praised terrorists like Osama bin Laden and warned the sounds of bombs would be heard in the streets, prosecutors allege. Before that was the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with 49 killed. In December 2015, a husband-wife duo killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California. A July 2015 shooting at military sites in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killed four Marines and one Navy sailor. Death counts mount. While more people die in traffic accidents, the fear of seemingly random attacks has shaken the American psyche. Some Americans have turned inward. They think twice about attending large events. They view others suspiciously on public transit. How can the U.S. defend itself from these jihadi-inspired homegrown attacks? ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton says Muslim-Americans may be the best defense against extremism in their communities. She says they can prevent young people from joining jihadis and notify law enforcement when they hear of planned attacks or suspected radicalization. Clinton would prohibit people on terrorist watch lists from being able to purchase weapons. She also wants wider use of programs to identify signs of radicalization and counter jihadi ideology, though the success of such initiatives isn't established. Donald Trump had proposed a freeze on foreign Muslims entering the U.S., though that would have done little to stop radicalized American citizens. Now, instead, he's proposed a hold on immigration from areas of the world with a history of extremist violence against the U.S. and allies. ___ WHY IT MATTERS The threat is real. The FBI has said counterterrorism agents have open investigations across the country. Director James Comey said in May there are "north of 1,000" cases in which agents are trying to evaluate a subject's level of radicalization and potential for violence. Since late 2013, more than 110 people in about 35 judicial districts have been charged with trying to join foreign militants overseas, plotting violence domestically or otherwise supporting the Islamic State group, according to John Carlin, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division. The number of Americans seeking to travel to Syria to fight alongside IS has slowed to a near trickle, through that's not necessarily comforting. The Islamic State has been using social media to exhort supporters already in the U.S. to commit violence locally with guns, bombs or any easily accessible arms. Tracking would-be jihadis is especially challenging. Even as investigators express confidence in their ability to detect and thwart a spectacular 9/11-style plot, there's simply no way to identify the untold number of Americans inspired by IS. Its supporters need not receive training or vetting to be adopted by IS. A simple public pledge of support, as attackers in San Bernardino and Orlando did, is often sufficient. Law enforcement has a difficult job tracking would-be militants and stopping them before they attack. But it also is tasked with taking down the network of people promoting radical Islam who quietly inspire others to violence. The debate over how to respond is framed by those calling for more investigative powers for law enforcement and the intelligence community, on the one hand, and those trying to protect citizens' right to privacy. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) â THE ISSUE : An estimated 11 million people are living and in many cases working in the United States illegally. The questions of what to with them and how to curb future illegal immigration have been a campaign issue for more than a decade. Never more so than now. Illegal immigration goes to the heart of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. It's a source of his strength among supporters, contention among critics and confusion over what he really intends to do. The long debate over immigration in Congress has focused on which should come first: stiffer enforcement at the border and inside the country or a path to legal status for the millions of people who are already a part of their communities. Efforts to overhaul the country's immigration laws have routinely been defined by Republicans supporting an enforcement-first approach with Democrats preferring a path to legal status for those here while working on security efforts at the same time. The result? A standstill. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Trump vows to build a wall along the Mexican border complete with a "big beautiful door." He vows Mexico will pay for the wall; Mexico vows it won't. Trump had repeatedly pledged to deport all the people living in the country illegally. Now he'd focus on deporting people who have committed crimes beyond their immigration offences. As for the rest, he's proposing no path to legal status while they are in the U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton has pledged to push for an overhaul that would enable citizenship â not just legal status â for many living in the country illegally. She has also said she would expand programs that protect some groups of immigrants from deportation, including those who arrived as children and the parents of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents. President Barack Obama's effort to shield parents from deportation is on hold after the Supreme Court deadlocked on a decision in a case challenging the president's authority to expand the deportation protection program. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Illegal immigration has remained at nearly 40-year lows for the last several years and several estimates of the immigrants living in the country illegally suggest that Mexican migration trends have actually reversed, with more Mexican nationals leaving the United States than arriving. And billions of dollars have been spent in recent years to build fencing, improve technology used at the border and expand the Border Patrol. Nonetheless the Mexican border remains a focal point for those who argue that the country is not secure. As evidence that the border is not secure, many Republicans point to the illegal crossings of hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children and people traveling as families in recent years. The surge of children and families from Central America in 2014 was described as a crisis at the border and the volume of people apprehended overwhelmed government resources. At the same time, the Obama administration has dramatically slowed the pace of deportations after setting a record by sending home more than 409,000 people in 2012. During the 2015 budget year, the administration removed 235,000 people. Multiple efforts to overhaul immigration policies have repeatedly ended in a legislative stalemate as Republicans and Democrats spar over how to approach both securing the border and dealing with those immigrants already here. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Income inequality

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: The rich keep getting richer while more Americans are getting left behind financially. Income inequality has surged near levels last seen before the Great Depression. The average income for the top 1 percent of households climbed 7.7 percent last year to $1.36 million, according to tax data tracked by Emmanuel Saez, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley. That privileged sliver of the population saw pay climb at almost twice the rate of income growth for the other 99 percent, whose pay averaged a humble $48,768. But why care how much the wealthy are making? What counts the most to any family is how much that family is bringing in. And that goes to the heart of the income-inequality debate: Most Americans still have yet to recover from the Great Recession, even though that downturn ended seven years ago. The average income for the 99 percent is still lower than it was back in 1998 after adjusting for inflation. Meanwhile, incomes for the executives, bankers, hedge fund managers, entertainers and doctors who make up the top 1 percent have steadily improved. These one-percenters account for roughly 22 percent of all personal income, more than double the post-World War II era level of roughly 10 percent. One reason the income disparity is troubling for the nation is that it's thinning out the ranks of the middle class. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton has highlighted inequality in multiple speeches, with her positions evolving somewhat over the past year. Bernie Sanders held her feet to the fire on that subject in the primaries. Clinton hopes to redirect more money to the middle class and impoverished. Clinton would raise taxes on the wealthy, increase the federal minimum wage, boost infrastructure spending, provide universal pre-K and offer the prospect of tuition-free college. Donald Trump offers a blunter message about a hollowed-out middle class and a system "rigged" against average Americans. Still, he has yet to emphasize income inequality in the campaign. To bring back the factory jobs long associated with the rise of the middle class, Trump has promised new trade deals and infrastructure spending. But Trump has also proposed a tax plan that would allow the wealthiest Americans to keep more of their earnings. ___ WHY IT MATTERS President Barack Obama has called rising inequality "the defining challenge of our time." And experts warn that it may be slowing overall economic growth. Greater inequality has created a festering distrust of government and of corporate leaders whose promises of better times ahead never fully materialized. The result has been a backlash against globalization that many Americans feel tilted the economy against them. For the top 1 percent, the ability to move money overseas and reach markets worldwide concentrated pay for "superstars," according to economists. At the same time, factory workers now compete with 3 billion people in China, India, Eastern Europe and elsewhere who weren't working for multinational corporations 20 years ago. Many now make products for Apple, Intel, General Motors and others at low wages. This has depressed middle-class pay. These trends have contributed to a "hollowed out" labor market in the United States, with more jobs at the higher and lower ends of the pay scale and fewer in the middle. Social factors have amplified the trend as well. Single-parent families are more likely to be poor than other families and less likely to ascend the income ladder. Finally, men and women with college degrees and high pay are more likely to marry each other and amplify income gaps. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WHY IT MATTERS: Infrastructure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — THE ISSUE: The U.S. interstate highway system, celebrating its 60th birthday this year, is showing its age. Many roads and bridges are in need of repair or expansion. Similar problems exist for public drinking and wastewater systems, dams and levees, airports, railroads and mass transit systems. Politicians generally agree the nation's infrastructure is in need of improvement. Deciding how to pay for it and which projects should take priority is more difficult. ___ WHERE THEY STAND To hear either candidate talk, a staggering amount of money is going to be spent on infrastructure — if Congress goes along. Democrat Hillary Clinton has proposed spending $250 billion over the next five years on infrastructure. She proposes to repair and improve roads and bridges, expand public transit, make affordable high-speed internet access available to all households by 2020 and modernize passenger rail systems, airports, dams, levees and wastewater systems. Clinton also proposes to direct $25 billion over five years to a new national infrastructurebank, which she said could support about $225 billion in loans for local infrastructure projects. A similar lending bank was proposed by President Barack Obama during his first term but failed to win congressional approval. Republican Donald Trump has said he wants to spend at least double the amount Clinton has proposed for infrastructure, financed through low-interest bonds. His campaign said a more detailed plan is coming. In his 2015 book, "Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again," Trump said a large-scale public infrastructureplan could create the "biggest economic boom in this country since the New Deal," a series of programs started in the 1930s by President Franklin Roosevelt. ___ WHY IT MATTERS A reliable infrastructure system strengthens the nation's economy, enhances public safety and can improve the quality of life. Public health can be put at risk by poor infrastructure, such as when lead-tainted pipes contaminated the water supply of Flint, Michigan. Commerce depends on the safe and efficient shipment of goods via air, rail, water and roads from manufacturers to retailers and homes. Poor infrastructure and traffic congestion can raise the cost of doing business, making products more expensive for consumers. A long, slow commute due to inadequate capacity on roads or public transit can put an emotional strain on families. It can make the difference whether parents arrive on time for a family dinner or a child's soccer game or concert. According to a report last year by the Congressional Budget Office, the share of gross domestic product generated by government spending on public transportation and water infrastructure peaked in 1959. Spending on such projects fell by 5 percent from 2003 to 2014 when measured as a percentage of GDP, with highway spending leading the decline. Officials have taken some steps to try to reverse that. Congress broke a political logjam last year by passing a five-year, $305 billion transportation plan. More than half the states also have acted since 2013 to boost transportation spending through higher taxes, fees and borrowing. Yet the needs remain great. About 20 percent of the nation's 900,000 miles of interstates and major roads needs resurfacing or reconstruction, according to one analysis. A quarter of the 600,000 bridges are considered structurally deficient or functionally obsolete. In a report earlier this year, the American Society of Civil Engineers projected the U.S. will face a funding gap of more than $1.4 trillion by 2025 for its roads and bridges, drinking and wastewater systems, electrical infrastructure, aviation and water ports. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

IRAN

Last year's nuclear deal with Tehran has significantly reduced for now the threat of a U.S.-Iranian military confrontation. But the deal rests on shaky ground.

The accord curtailed Iran's nuclear program, pulling it back from atomic weapons capability in exchange for the end of many economic sanctions.

But the next president could have his or her hands full, dealing with Iran in general and the agreement in particular. Various restrictions on Iran start ending in about seven years.

As secretary of state, Clinton helped lay the groundwork for the pact. She supports it, while taking a generally tougher tone on Iran than President Barack Obama.

Trump hates the deal. But he contends that he can renegotiate its terms.

Both are prepared to use force to prevent Tehran from acquiring the bomb. If the deal collapses or expires without sufficient safeguards, that possibility is back in play.

WHY IT MATTERS: Iran

BRADLEY KLAPPER, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Last year's nuclear deal has removed for now the threat of a U.S.-Iranian military confrontation. But the deal rests on shaky ground. The accord curtailed Iran's nuclear program, pulling it back from atomic weapons capability in exchange for the end of various oil, trade and financial sanctions by the U.S. and six other world powers. The sides fulfilled their pledges in January. Relations between the U.S. and Iran have warmed since the agreement, to the dismay of U.S. allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia. The once hostile foes are cooperating to end Syria's civil war. Each military is staying out of the other's way as they battle the Islamic State group in Iraq. Nuclear consultations occur daily. But the next president could have his or her hands' full. The Iranians are threatening to renege unless they receive greater economic benefits. In Congress, many Republicans and even some Democrats still want the deal's collapse. Even if the accord survives, its nuclear restrictions start ending in about seven years — meaning the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran could re-emerge. ___ WHERE THEY STAND It's basically a question of continuity versus change. Hillary Clinton helped lay the groundwork for the nuclear deal. As secretary of state, she tasked two of her most senior aides to meet secretly with Iranian officials. Those talks set the framework for the larger negotiations. When the nuclear accord went into effect earlier this year, Clinton hailed it as "an important achievement of diplomacy backed by pressure." Still, the Democratic presidential candidate has staked out a tougher tone than President Barack Obama. In a speech last year, she spoke of confronting Iran "across the board" from its military activity in Syria to destabilization of the Middle East. Republican Donald Trump has called the Iran deal "stupid," a "lopsided disgrace" and worse. He says that unlike Obama's diplomats, he would have been prepared to walk away from negotiations. But Trump doesn't want to tear up the accord. Instead, he speaks of tougher enforcement and possible renegotiation. Trump has railed against several of the deal's particulars, such as the timespan of restrictions on Iran's enrichment of uranium and other nuclear activity. He says Iran got too much relief from economic sanctions. It's unclear, though, how he might persuade Iran to accept less favorable terms in a done deal. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Until nuclear diplomacy gained speed in 2013, a U.S.-Iran war was a distinct possibility. Both Clinton and Trump say they would use force if necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring the bomb. If the deal unravels and Iranincreases its enrichment of uranium toward weapons capability, a U.S. military intervention would be back in play. Any conflict risks broad consequences. Iran can retaliate by disrupting global fuel supplies from the Persian Gulf, through which a fifth of the world's oil flows. It can unleash its proxies Hezbollah and Hamas on U.S. ally Israel. Tehran can block attempts to end Syria's war or it can play a bigger spoiler role in Yemen, where it has backed rebels who've seized much of the country. If Iran sticks to the agreement, the next president may still face big decisions. By 2024, Iran can resume manufacturing and testing of advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium. A year later, it can start enriching more uranium. By the end of the decade, it can enrich closer to weapons-grade levels. Stockpile limits come off. Enhanced U.N. inspections start ending. All these changes will pose a familiar question for the United States: How to ensure Iran can't build a bomb? U.S. officials have vaguely spoken of a possible follow-up negotiation. But by then, many U.S. sanctions on Iran will have been stricken from the books and they could have far less leverage. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

IRS

The Internal Revenue Service touches everyone, not just taxpayers but anyone who receives a government check, drives on roads made possible by tax revenue or sends a child to a school helped by Washington. It's a touch that can come with a heavy hand, in the eyes of critics who believe the agency's far-reaching powers are abused and need to be tamed.

Trump's most explicit views about the agency have been on the personal level — he says he's been under a continuing multi-year IRS audit and that's why he won't release his tax returns, as other presidential candidates do. He's also boasted that his use of business losses to zero out his tax liability shows he's smart. Trump's tax plan reduces the number of tax brackets but does not envisage dismantling the IRS, as its fiercest critics want.

Clinton has said little about the powers of the IRS except to suggest Trump would use them to go after his opponents. She's sure to fight attempts by congressional Republicans to cut the agency's budget.

WHY IT MATTERS: IRS

ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: The Internal Revenue Service touches everyone, not just taxpayers but anyone who receives a government check, drives on roads made possible by tax revenue or sends a child to a school helped by Washington. It's a touch that can come with a heavy hand, in the eyes of critics who believe the agency's far-reaching powers are abused and need to be tamed.

___ WHERE THEY STAND Republican Donald Trump's most explicit views about the agency have been on the personal level — he says he's been under a continuing multi-year IRS audit and that's why he won't release his tax returns, as other presidential candidates do. He's also boasted that his use of business losses to zero out his tax liability shows he's smart. Trump's tax plan reduces the number of tax brackets but does not envisage dismantling the IRS as its fiercest critics want. Democrat Hillary Clinton has said little about the powers of the IRS except to suggest Trump would use them to go after his opponents. She's sure to fight attempts by congressional Republicans to cut the agency's budget. ___ WHY IT MATTERS No one loves the IRS. Many Republicans, though, unlike most Democrats, talk of abolishing it. That idea never materializes. Even a smaller government could not function without an agency responsible for collecting revenue and going after tax cheats. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen says it's one thing to simplify the tax code — a good idea, he offers — but another to think the country can get by without tax collectors. "You could call them something other than the IRSif that made you feel better," he's said to the critics. With some 90,000 employees, a massive stockpile of information on citizens and powers to dig deep into the lives of those it decides to investigate, the IRS is in the face of Americans like no other agency. That's become even more so since it was handed the job of enforcing the mandate that people carry health insurance. The potential for abusing power is obvious, and it has happened — most vividly at the hands of President Richard Nixon but also in the administrations of John Kennedy, Franklin Roosevelt and more, historians say. During the Obama administration, the IRS has acknowledged mistreatment of tea party groups by subjecting them to excessive scrutiny in their bid for tax-exempt status. But investigations by the Justice Department and the IRS' independent inspector general found no evidence that actions against the conservative groups were politically motivated. Koskinen took over after the IRS actions in question but has not been clear of the controversy. Conservative lawmakers pressed unsuccessfully to impeach him, accusing him of lying to Congress, not answering subpoenas and overseeing an agency that destroyed documents in the tea party case. He denied the accusations and told lawmakers that when he testified in June 2014 that no documents had been destroyed since congressional investigations began, he didn't know that IRS workers had mistakenly destroyed backup tapes bearing thousands of emails. As for getting rid of the IRS altogether, even libertarian-leaning analysts say that's a stretch. Chris Edwards of the Cato Institute, a former senior economist with Congress' Joint Economic Committee, says even the most simplified tax code would require 10,000 to 20,000 tax collectors. "If you're going to have federal taxes, you need an agency to collect them," he said. The Libertarian Party presidential candidate, Gary Johnson, says he'd like to eliminate the IRS and any other federal agency that Congress might vote to dismantle. But that, he has said, would take "a magic wand." ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

ISLAMIC STATE

The Islamic State group seized swaths of land in Iraq and expanded its territory in Syria in a dramatic blitz in 2014. The militant group slaughtered civilians in its march to try to establish a radical caliphate, and has spawned a string of deadly attacks across Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

Now, as the militants suffer setbacks in Iraq and Syria, they are becoming more intent on inspiring lone-wolf attacks, already seen in the U.S. and Europe.

The group has either claimed responsibility or been linked as a possible inspiration for the November attacks in Paris; the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California; the subway and airport bombings in Brussels; the Orlando nightclub shootings; and the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, France.

Clinton's plan to deal with the IS threat abroad and at home mostly embraces what President Barack Obama is doing. Trump has vowed relentless bombing and expressed support for enhanced interrogation techniques.

WHY IT MATTERS: Islamic State

LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: The Islamic State group seized swaths of land in Iraq and expanded its territory in Syria in a dramatic blitz in 2014, taking advantage of unrest in both countries. The militant group slaughtered civilians in its march to try to establish a radical caliphate, and has spawned a string of deadly attacks across Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In response, the U.S. and a coalition of allies launched a sustained campaign of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in 2014, and have been training, advising and supporting local forces in both countries. Recently, the U.S. added Libya to its airstrike targets to root out extremists at the request of the Libyan government. While still a potent force, IS militants have lost much of the territory they overran. Meantime. they've stepped up attempts to inspire followers abroad to strike on their own, with some devastating results. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, has described a three-part strategy that involves crushing IS "on its home turf" in the Middle East, disrupting their infrastructure on the ground and online, and protecting America and its allies. All are current elements of the Obama administration's strategy, so it's not clear what would change or if she would accelerate any portions of it. She's vowed: "We are not putting ground troops into Iraq ever again. And we're not putting ground troops into Syria. We're going to defeat ISIS without committing American ground troops." Donald Trump promises to "bomb the hell" out of IS, also known as ISIS, and level the oil facilities it controls. He has provided no details, including whether he would increase U.S. airstrikes or commit ground troops. And U.S. airstrikes have already been doing precision bombing of oil facilities for some time. Trump has also said he believes in enhanced interrogation techniques, which can include waterboarding and other types of torture that are against the law and that many experts argue are ineffective. ___ WHY IT MATTERS The Islamic State group has specifically targeted the U.S. and the West, using its networks, online communications and social media to attract foreign fighters to the front lines and followers in other countries to take up the fight overseas. As the group comes under increasing pressure from the airstrikes and U.S.-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, it has turned greater focus on inspiring lone-wolf attacks that are far more difficult to predict and prevent. In San Bernardino, for example, investigators found that Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militants before the December attack that left 14 dead. The group has also been linked as a possible inspiration, or claimed responsibility, for the November attacks in Paris; the subway and airport bombings in Brussels; the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shootings, the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, France, the knife attack at a mall in Minnesota, and more. There are signs that accused New York bomber Ahmad Khan Rahami was radicalized abroad by Islamic extremists, though any ties to IS are tenuous. President Barack Obama says IS militants have figured out that if they can persuade "a handful of people or even one person to carry out an attack on a subway, or at a parade or some other public venue, and kill scores of people as opposed to thousands of people, it still creates the kinds of fear and concern that elevates their profile." The administration, however, has been criticized by some for not moving more aggressively and quickly to drive the group from its strongholds in Iraq and Syria. Some members of Congress have called for a stronger U.S. military response. And officials have expressed frustration over the slow-moving effort to disrupt the militant group's online presence. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

ISRAEL

Support for Israel has been a mainstay of American foreign policy since the Jewish state's creation in 1948. Despite occasionally strong and even pointed differences, successive U.S. administrations of both parties have steadily increased financial, military and diplomatic assistance to Israel over the past six decades.

The U.S. now provides Israel with roughly $3 billion every year, making it the largest single recipient of American foreign aid, and the Obama administration boosted that amount to $3.8 billion with a new memorandum of understanding on defense.

Debate over Washington's pro-Israel position has intensified in recent years — notably over the Iran nuclear deal that Israel opposes, failed efforts to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal and Israel's continued construction in territory claimed by the Palestinians. But the Democratic and Republican parties and their presidential candidates have never wavered from that stance and strong congressional backing for Israel makes any significant change in policy unlikely.

WHY IT MATTERS: Israel

MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Support for Israel has been a mainstay of American foreign policy since the Jewish state's creation in 1948. Despite occasionally strong and even pointed differences, successive U.S. administrations of both parties have steadily increased financial, military and diplomatic assistance to Israel over the past six decades. The U.S. now provides Israel with roughly $3 billion every year, making it the largest single recipient of American foreign aid, and the Obama administration boosted that amount to $3.8 billion with a new memorandum of understanding on defense. Public debate over Washington's pro-Israel position has intensified in recent years — notably over the Iran nuclear deal that Israel opposes, failed efforts to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal and Israel's continued construction in territory claimed by the Palestinians. But the Democratic and Republican parties and their presidential candidates have never wavered from that stance and strong congressional backing for Israel makes any significant change in policy unlikely. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Republican Donald Trump raised eyebrows during the primaries by saying he would be "neutral" in trying to resolve the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He has since said he loves Israel and he would be "somewhat neutral" in pursuing what he calls "probably the hardest negotiation there is." As a businessman who prides himself on his negotiating skill, Trump says he would try to get peace talks back on track but has offered no specific proposals on how he would do it. Democrat Hillary Clinton, who as secretary of state oversaw a failed effort to restart Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, has also pledged to continue work for a two-state solution — one that would create a Palestinian state alongside Israel — while offering strong support for Israel's defense and its co-called "qualitative military edge" in the tumultuous Middle East. She has boasted of helping to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the militant Hamas movement in Gaza, but was also a leading critic of Israel's settlement building while she was secretary of state. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Although it has not been a major campaign issue thus far, Israel remains the staunchest U.S. ally in the volatile region, even after the well-publicized spat over the Iran deal and disagreements over the peace process. With the war in Syria showing no sign of easing, Iraq on edge and an increasingly authoritarian government in Turkey, Israel is stable and at peace with neighbors Jordan and Egypt. And, U.S. presidents from both parties and Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum have hailed their shared values and democratic ideals. Israel enjoys great support from members of Congress and American Jews, who are traditionally politically active and courted by politicians, as well as others. But a growing and vocal group of pro-Palestinian activists has tried to blunt U.S. backing for Israel. Given the stated pro-Israel positions of both Clinton and Trump, however, those efforts are not likely to yield much success no matter who wins in November. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

JOBS

Tepid income growth and a smaller share of the population at work have kept many Americans anxious about jobs and the economy, seven years after the Great Recession ended.

And most jobs that pay decent wages require more education than in the past, leaving many workers feeling left behind.

Trump says he would cut regulations and taxes to spur more hiring, and renegotiate or withdraw from trade agreements to bring jobs back to the U.S.

Clinton says she would spend more on roads, tunnels, and other infrastructure and make state colleges and universities tuition free to most students.

Even though hiring has been healthy for the past six years, incomes have lagged. A typical household didn't see its income recover to pre-recession levels until just this past July. And the proportion of Americans working or looking for work remains below pre-recession levels, as some of the unemployed have given up searching for jobs.

WHY IT MATTERS: Jobs

CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Tepid income growth and shrinking opportunities for blue-collar workers have kept many Americans anxious about jobs and the economy, seven years after the Great Recession ended. The unemployment rate has fallen to a relatively low 5 percent. But many Americans are struggling to keep up with an economy that has been fundamentally transformed since the recession, and is very different from the one their parents experienced. Most jobs with decent pay require more education than in the past. And some of the best-paying, fastest-growing jobs are in newer fields such as data analytics, computer network security, and software development. Such jobstypically require very specific skills. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Trump wants to spur more job creation by reducing regulations and cutting taxes to encourage businesses to expand and hire more. He also says badly negotiated free trade agreements have cost millions of manufacturing jobs. He promises to bring those jobs back by renegotiating the NAFTA agreement with Canada and Mexico, withdrawing from a proposed Pacific trade pact with 11 other nations, and pushing China to let its currency float freely on international markets. Clinton has promised to spend $275 billion upgrading roads, tunnels and modern infrastructure such as broadband Internet, to create more construction and engineering jobs. Trump has said in interviews he would spend twice as much. Clinton also says she would make state colleges and universities tuition-free as well as community colleges. That would enable more Americans to qualify for higher-paying jobs. She plans to pay for these proposals by lifting taxes on wealthier Americans. ___ WHY IT MATTERS For most Americans, the most obvious measure of the economy's health is whether they have a job, and whether their incomes are rising. By those measures, the verdict is mixed. Hiring, while initially sluggish, has picked up since the recession ended in June 2009. Job gains in 2014 and 2015 were the highest in any two-year period since 1998-99. Still, wages have been slower to recover. A typical household's annual income jumped in 2015 by the most in any year on records dating back to 1967, according to recent Census Bureau data. Yet incomes that year were still 1.6 percent below 2007 levels and 2.4 percent below the 1999 peak. Analysts at Sentier Research estimate that household income finally returned to pre-recession levels in July. Average hourly pay is slowly rising, but the growth rate is below levels that are consistent with a healthy economy. One factor probably fueling anxiety about jobs and pay has been the disproportionate growth of jobs in lower-paying industries, such as fast-food restaurants, and higher-paying sectors, such as information technology. Middle-income jobs in areas like manufacturing and administrative support barely recovered. Yet that trend appears to be reversing. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found that middle-income jobgrowth — in areas such as trucking and construction — outpaced growth in higher- and lower-paying work in the past two years. Still, sluggish pay may be one reason many Americans remain on the sidelines. The proportion of Americans working or looking for work has fallen sharply since the recession. It has leveled off in the past two years but remains near 40-year lows. About half that decline reflects increased retirements as the baby boomers age. Other choices have also played a role, such as the increasing likelihood that young people are in school. Yet the percentage of Americans in their prime working years — 25 through 54 — who are working or looking for work is about 1.5 percentage points below pre-recession levels. Many have become discouraged about their prospects for finding work and have given up looking. Others have joined the government's disability rolls. Neither group is counted in the unemployment rate. That is one reason the economy feels less healthy to many Americans than a lower unemployment rate would suggest. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

LGBT

Same-sex marriage is now the law of the land, but there are other battlegrounds related to civil rights and nondiscrimination protections for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people. Two polarizing questions: What sort of access should transgender people have to public bathrooms? And are the advances for LGBT rights infringing on the religious freedom of some Americans?

Whoever wins the presidency will be somewhat limited in his or her ability to influence national LGBT-rights policies. A pending LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination bill is unlikely to advance through a Republican-controlled House. And the nationwide legality of same-sex marriage is unlikely to be threatened.

However, the election outcome could determine how aggressively federal agencies work to expand LGBT rights. Clinton would probably press efforts to bolster transgender rights.

Thus far, federal judges have generally been unsympathetic to arguments that certain types of anti-LGBT discrimination are permissible if in accordance with a person's religious beliefs. Trump has told conservatives he'd place a high priority on religious liberty.

WHY IT MATTERS: LGBT

DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — THE ISSUE: Same-sex marriage is now the law of the land, but there are other battlegrounds related to civil rights and nondiscrimination protections for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people. Two polarizing questions: What sort of access should transgender people have to public bathrooms? And are the advances for LGBT rights infringing on the religious freedom of some Americans? ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton is a staunch supporter of LGBT rights; she has endorsed the Equality Act, a proposed federal law that would provide comprehensive protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Donald Trump says he would be a better president for gays than Clinton, yet major LGBT-rights groups strongly oppose him. Among the reasons: He has balked at endorsing same-sex marriage, his evangelical advisory board has included prominent opponents of advances in LGBT rights and running mate Mike Pence, Indiana's governor, last year signed a law that critics said would allow businesses to deny service to gay people for religious reasons. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Whoever wins the presidency can only do so much to influence national LGBT-rights policies, unless, perhaps, if the winner's party sweeps control of Congress. The proposed Equality Act is unlikely to advance through a Republican-controlled House, even if Clinton wins. And the nationwide legality of same-sex marriage is unlikely to be threatened, though some conservatives cling to hopes that a Supreme Court reconfigured by Trump appointees might reverse the 2015 ruling extending that right to all 50 states. On some fronts, however, the outcome of the presidential race could have a major impact — for example, in how aggressively federal agencies work to expand LGBT rights. Clinton would probably maintain or intensify the Obama administration's efforts to bolster transgender rights. This could mean pressure on school districts to let transgender students use school bathrooms based on their gender identity. Some transgender students have become activists on this issue, saying they face harassment and discomfort if forced to use bathrooms on the basis of the sex on their birth certificate. There's also the matter of judicial appointments. Thus far, federal judges have generally been unsympathetic to arguments that certain types of anti-LGBT discrimination are permissible if in accordance with a person's religious beliefs. Trump has told conservatives he'd place a high priority on religious liberty and would seek to protect Christians from having to violate their beliefs. Among the types of cases in question: Whether wedding photographers or bakers who oppose same-sex marriage should be penalized for refusing to provide services for a same-sex wedding. At the state level, the election could have important repercussions for LGBT issues. In North Carolina, for example, the Democratic candidate for governor, Attorney General Roy Cooper, opposes a law curtailing LGBTrights that was signed by his election opponent, incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. That law — which includes restrictions on transgender people's bathroom access — has been the target of an expansive protest campaign. In Indiana, Pence's decision to forgo a second term to run for vice president boosts Democratic hopes of winning the race for governor. The Democratic candidate, former House Speaker John Gregg, has vowed to push for full LGBT civil rights if elected; at present Indiana is one of 28 states with no statewide nondiscrimination protections for gays and lesbians. In Kentucky, there's an intriguing U.S. Senate race matching incumbent Republican Rand Paul, who failed in his presidential bid, against Democrat Jim Gray, the openly gay mayor of Lexington. Gray is an underdog in the race. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

MINIMUM WAGE

Modest income gains, strikes by fast-food workers, the rapid growth of low-paying jobs while middle-income work shrinks. These factors have combined to make the minimum wage a top economic issue for the 2016 campaign.

Millions would benefit from higher pay, of course. But an increase in the minimum wage would also boost costs for employers and may slow hiring.

Clinton supports raising the minimum wage at least to $12 an hour, even higher at state and local levels. Trump has said he supports an increase to $10, but thinks states should "really call the shots." It's $7.25 now.

Why the momentum for higher minimums? The typical household's income has fallen 2.4 percent since 1999. Low-paying industries, such as retail, fast food and home health care aides, are among the largest and fastest-growing. And many low-wage workers are older, have families and are probably more willing to demand higher pay.

WHY IT MATTERS: Minimum Wage

CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Modest income growth for most Americans, strikes by fast-food workers, and the rapid growth of low-paying jobs at the same time middle-income work shrinks have combined to make the minimum wage a top economic issue for the 2016 campaign. Millions could benefit: Raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $12 would lift pay for 35 million workers, or 1 in 4 employees nationwide, according to the liberal Economic Policy Institute. But it would also boost costs for employers and may slow hiring. And it could lead to higher prices at clothing stores and restaurants and for other services. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Both candidates have struggled to articulate their positions. Hillary Clinton says she supports raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour, rather than the $15 supported by advocates for low-income workers and by the Democratic Party's platform. But she also supports state and local efforts to push it higher than $12. Donald Trump is harder to pin down. Last fall he opposed any increase in the minimum, saying that overall wageswere too high in the U.S. In July he said the minimum wage should be $10, but added that states should "really call the shots." ___ WHY IT MATTERS Income for the typical household has fallen 2.4 percent since 1999, even after a big gain in 2015. That has elevated the issue of wage growth over other economic concerns, particularly as the unemployment rate has fallen back to pre-Great Recession levels. And low-wage industries are increasingly where the jobs are. The three occupations with the highest employment in 2015 were, in order, retail salespeople, cashiers and fast-food workers. Together they accounted for 11.3 million jobs, or 8 percent of the nation's total. They are also growing quickly. Of the 10 occupations that the Labor Department projects will produce the most jobs in the coming decade, five pay a median wage of less than $12 an hour. Meanwhile, according to Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce, in 2015 the U.S. still had fewer middle-income jobs than it did before the recession. That reflects what economists call the "hollowing out" of the workforce, as traditional mid-level positions such as office administrators, mail clerks and factory production workers are cut in recessions and never fully recover their previous levels of employment. Higher-paying and lower-paying jobs, meantime, have both surpassed their pre-recession levels. Contrary to popular myth, low-wage jobs aren't dominated by teenagers earning extra spending money. About half of fast-food workers are 25 or over. And one-quarter have children. That probably has been key to a willingness by fast-food workers to demand higher pay. The push for a higher minimum wage has won considerable success at the state and local levels. Twenty-six states have lifted their minimums in the past two and a half years. California's will be $15 by 2022 and New York's will be $15 by July 2021. A wage floor at that level makes even left-of-center economists nervous. It is double the current minimum, a much bigger jump than previous increases. Most economic research suggests that modest increases cost few, if any, jobs. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that a $10.10 minimum could reduce total employment by 500,000, or just 0.3 percent of all jobs. The CBO also found it would lift 900,000 people out of poverty. Still, $15 an hour is uncharted territory, with little research on its effects. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

MONEY IN POLITICS

Voters are disgusted with the way political races are paid for — disproportionately by big-money donors, including those who stand to gain or lose from government decisions. The rules even allow donors to hide their identities by giving to politically active nonprofit groups that don't file detailed public paperwork about their finances.

The system leaves everyday Americans fearing that their voices are being drowned out by these moneyed interests.

So far, donors have pumped more than $1.7 billion into the presidential race, according to an Associated Press tally.

Both presidential candidates talk a good game when it comes to money in politics, but both fail to back their words with action.

Clinton and Trump denounce big money in politics, but they are both largely funded with big money. Trump also has no proposals addressing campaign finance, while Clinton's are vague and difficult to execute.

WHY IT MATTERS: Money in Politics

JULIE BYKOWICZ, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Voters are disgusted with the way political races are paid for — disproportionately by big-money donors, including those who stand to gain or lose from government decisions. The rules even allow donors to hide their identities by giving to politically active nonprofit groups that don't file detailed public paperwork about their finances. The system leaves everyday Americans fearing their voices are being drowned out by these moneyed interests. Here's one example of how that can happen: Hillary Clinton headlined more closed-door fundraisers in August than there were days of the month. The spree left her with a record amount of money, but at the expense of spending time with voters. To be sure, donors are necessary; they pay the ever-increasing tab for campaigns. So far, donors have pumped more than $1.7 billion into the presidential race, according to an Associated Press tally of election and advertising records. Outside groups that face no contribution limits account for about one-third of that total. Money has been pouring into those groups ever since the 2010 Supreme Court decision in a case known as Citizens United. That ruling and subsequent court decisions and regulatory changes made it clear to wealthy donors that they can give as much as they'd like, so long as the candidates themselves aren't controlling how that money gets spent. It's enough to make some candidates say they want to throw the whole system out and start fresh. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Both presidential candidates talk a good game when it comes to money in politics, but both fail to back their words with action. Clinton, a Democrat, says she'd like to get "unaccountable money out of politics." She has vowed to "overturn" Citizens United — something she cannot directly do as president — either by nominating Supreme Court justices who would rule differently or proposing a constitutional amendment to undo it. It's extremely difficult to amend the founding document. She also has called upon Congress to require outside groups to disclose "significant" political spending. That's a murky request unlikely to go anywhere in a divided Congress. Republican Donald Trump has denounced "corrupt" outside groups and disparaged his rivals as "puppets" of big donors. Yet he has not proposed any policies that would change the campaign finance system. Meanwhile, Clinton and Trump have both sought out major donors in this costly presidential race. Each flouts the $2,700-per-donor contribution limit by partnering with their respective parties, which can accept far more moneythan the candidates can on their own. And both benefit from multimillion-dollar super PACs and their even more controversial cousins, groups that don't disclose their donors at all. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Concern about money in politics has been on vivid display throughout the 2016 race. In the primaries, Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders used unconventional methods to highlight their stated aversion to the influence of wealthy donors. Sanders, a Vermont senator, fueled his upstart bid with small contributions made mostly online by millions of supporters. It was a crowd-sourcing antidote to big money in politics. Trump, a businessman who says he has billions of dollars at his disposal, was able to largely eschew donors during the GOP primary by writing his own checks. In all, he has put more than $50 million into his presidential bid. In the general election, he's been stingier with his own money. He's better than Clinton at raising "Sanders-style" money, but he also now pursues the same major donors he once dismissed. Negative views on money in politics transcend party lines. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey last year found that nearly nine in 10 respondents thought that limiting outside spending would curb the influence of money in politics at least somewhat, and more than half see outside groups such as super PACs as an unacceptable way to finance politics. Action remains elusive, even though both candidates claim they want things to change. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

NORTH KOREA

Pariah state North Korea could soon be capable of targeting America with nuclear weapons. What can the U.S. do to stop it?

Diplomacy and economic sanctions have not worked so far. North Korea's isolation is deepening, but it has continued to conduct nuclear test explosions and make advances in its missile technology.

Trump says the U.S. can put more pressure on China to rein in its North Korean ally. He says he is willing to meet the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Clinton wants the world to intensify sanctions as the Obama administration did with Iran, a course that eventually opened the way for a deal to contain its nuclear program.

But it will be tough to force North Korea back to negotiations that aim at its disarmament in exchange for aid. Kim views atomic weapons as a security guarantee for his oppressive regime.

WHY IT MATTERS: North Korea

MATTHEW PENNINGTON, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Pariah state North Korea could soon be capable of targeting America with nuclear weapons. Economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation have failed to halt its progress. What can the U.S. do to stop the authoritarian government from building up a nuclear arsenal that threatens the United States and its allies in Asia? ___ WHERE THEY STAND Republican Donald Trump says the U.S. can put more pressure on China to rein in its unpredictable North Korean ally. He has suggested that Japan and South Korea could get nuclear weapons to defend themselves rather than depend on the U.S. military. But he's also ready to meet the North Korean leader. Democrat Hillary Clinton isn't contemplating a face-to-face with Kim Jong Un, who has met no other foreign leader. She wants the international community to intensify sanctions on North Korea as the Obama administration did with Iran, which eventually opened the way for a deal to contain its nuclear program. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Unlike Iran, North Korea already has the bomb. It has conducted five underground nuclear test explosions since 2006. In January, it claimed to have detonated a hydrogen bomb — a much more powerful device than in the previous tests — although the U.S. government doubts that claim. North Korea is also working on ways to deliver nuclear weapons. After five failures, it successfully test-launched in June a ballistic missile that puts U.S. military bases in South Korea, Japan and Guam within reach. North Koreahas displayed an intercontinental missile that could potentially hit the mainland U.S., although it has not yet been flight-tested. It could take several more years to perfect that missile, which can be moved by road, making it harder to destroy pre-emptively. The U.S. military has said North Korea may by now have developed a nuclear warhead small enough to mount on such a missile. The U.S. keeps 28,500 troops based in neighboring South Korea as a deterrent force, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended without a formal peace treaty. North Korea is unlikely to launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies, a move that would invite its own destruction. But, mindful of the fate of ousted dictators in Iraq and Libya who gave up nuclear weapons programs, Kim is clinging to his. He views atomic weapons as a security guarantee for his oppressive regime. That is the main obstacle to resuming negotiations in which the North could win much-needed aid in exchange for disarming. International attitudes to North Korea are hardening. The nuclear test in January triggered the toughest sanctions yet to restrict further the North's access to foreign currency and weapons technology. But North Korea conducted another nuclear test in September, and U.S. officials say China's imports of coal from the North, its main export, has continued unabated. In a sign of how seriously the U.S. takes the emerging North Korean threat, it is investing in missile interceptors in Alaska and California to combat it. U.S. experts estimate that North Korea has 13 to 21 nuclear weapons, and could have as many as 100 by 2020. That's about 20 weapons fewer than what India is estimated to have in its arsenal today. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

OPIOID EPIDEMIC

More than 28,000 Americans died from overdosing on opioids in 2014, a record high for the nation.

That's 78 people per day, a number that doesn't include the millions of family members, first responders and even taxpayers who feel the ripple of drug addiction in their daily lives.

A rise in prescription painkillers is partially to blame: The sale of these drugs has quadrupled since 1999, and so has the number of Americans dying from an addiction to them. When prescriptions run out, people find themselves turning to the cheaper alternative heroin and, increasingly, the even more deadly drug fentanyl.

Recovering addicts and their family members are increasingly speaking out, putting a face on drug addiction and lessening the stigma surrounding it. But dollars for prevention, treatment and recovery services are still hard to come by, leaving many people waiting weeks or months to find the treatment they're seeking. Meantime, family members empty bank accounts in search of help, while law enforcement officers and emergency rooms serve as a first line of defense.

Trump says the wall he wants to build along the southern border is essential to stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the country. Clinton pledges to spend $10 billion to increase access to prevention, treatment and recovery services, among other things.

WHY IT MATTERS: Opioid Epidemic

KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — THE ISSUE: More Americans are dying from opioids than at any time in recent history, with overdose deaths hitting a peak of 28,000 in 2014. That amounts to 78 Americans dying from an opioidoverdose every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses opioid as an umbrella term for synthetic painkillers and for drugs derived naturally from opium (known more specifically as opiates), such a heroin.

It's not just the use of illicit opiates like heroin that is on the rise — overdose deaths from prescription painkillers have quadrupled since 1999, tracking a similar increase in the amount of these drugs being prescribed by doctors. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Donald Trump sees his plans to build a wall along the Mexican border as essential to stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the country. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports the seizure of drugs at the Southern border quadrupled between 2008 and 2013. Hillary Clinton proposes spending $10 billion to tackle the drug crisis. Her plan would send more money to states to expand drug treatment and mental health services, promote greater availability of the overdose reversal drug naloxone and support better prevention programs in schools, among other things. ___ WHY IT MATTERS More than 2.4 million Americans were addicted to synthetic pain relievers or heroin in 2014, according to the latest federal survey on drug use and health. And that number excludes the millions more — family members, first responders, taxpayers — who feel the ripple effects of addiction in their daily lives. Clinton has called drug addiction a "quiet epidemic." But it's one that's getting louder, as more and more Americans share their stories and prove that drug addiction follows no standard profile of age, race or class. For decades, drug addiction was viewed as a criminal justice problem, not a health one. The stigma is lessening, but many states simply don't have the capability to provide treatment and recovery for people who need it, leaving police departments and emergency rooms to fill the void. Lawmakers and advocates are fighting for precious tax dollars to expand services, but the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that just 0.9 percent of people seeking treatment for a problem related to drugs or alcohol received it. Experts now believe the sharp increase in prescribed painkillers is to blame. People are quick to share stories of being prescribed dozens of pills for pain relief following procedures as simple as wisdom teeth removal. The strength of these medications can easily cause addiction, forcing many people to turn to a cheaper alternative — heroin — when their prescriptions run out. Roughly 75 percent of new heroin users report first using prescription opioids, the government says. Lawmakers are beginning to take notice: At the meeting of the National Governors Association in July, 45 governors signed on to a compact aimed at tightening prescribing rules. Several attorneys general are engaged in or considering waging legal battles against major pharmaceutical companies, alleging they played down the risks of addiction when marketing their painkillers. At the same time, the illicit drugs people are turning to are becoming even more deadly. The synthetic painkiller fentanyl, which is up to 50 times as potent as heroin, is now being manufactured illegally. By sight, it's impossible to tell the difference between heroin and fentanyl, leaving people unaware of the deadliness of the drugs they are consuming. Northeastern and Midwestern states, such as New Hampshire and Ohio, are seeing a dramatic rise in the use of fentanyl. More than 5,000 people nationwide died from a synthetic opioid like fentanyl in 2014, and that number is only on the rise. As most politicians know, families and communities are demanding change, and fast. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

RACE and POLICING

The continued deaths of unarmed African-Americans at the hands of police are turning into one of the most consequential civil rights issues of the new millennium. Since the death in 2014 of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the sharing of video-recorded deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement has sparked unrest in many cities around the country, and prompted calls for additional training and more monitoring of police forces.

Clinton has offered specific proposals, including legislation that would help end racial profiling, providing federal matching funds for more police body cameras and overhauling mandatory minimum sentencing.

Trump has described himself as the "law and order" candidate, and has not specifically addressed plans on race and policing. He endorsed a former New York City police policy called "stop and frisk" after unrest in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

WHY IT MATTERS: Race and Policing



JESSE J. HOLLAND, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE : Policing in the United States' minority communities has been a flashpoint since the deaths of Michael Brown in Missouri, Tamir Rice in Ohio, Sandra Bland in Texas and others. The increasing number of graphic photos and videos depicting the deaths of black men, women and children at the hands of police officers has sparked unrest around the nation. The perception that law enforcement officers are rarely, if ever, punished for what some consider unethical behavior, brutality and even criminal acts against black Americans has led to the rise of new social and civil rights movements like Black Lives Matter. Police in turn have complained of being unfairly stereotyped as the enemy by minority communities in which they serve. They have noted that they've increased monitoring of officer behavior through cameras placed in their vehicles and carried by officers during interactions with the public and increased training for officers and personnel. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton has been criticized by activists for some of her positions — she once, for example, supported "superpredator" laws that were meant to combat a supposed wave of lawless children. During the Democratic primary she used the phrase "All Lives Matter" — words that some have invoked as pushback against the concerns of Black Lives Matter while others have uttered the phrase without intending to challenge the movement. She's also expressed regret for talking about superpredators in the past. Clinton has offered proposals, such as legislation that would help end racial profiling, provide federal matching funds for more policebody cameras and overhaul mandatory minimum sentencing. Donald Trump has described himself as the "law and order" candidate. He has said some of the videos and photos depicting the deaths of people of color at the hands of police were "hard to witness," but has called police "the most mistreated people in this country." Trump endorsed a former New York City police policy called "stop and frisk" after unrest in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. A federal judge ruled the procedure violated the rights of minorities. ___ WHY IT MATTERS The relationship between minority communities and majority-white police forces is turning into one of the most visible civil rights issues of this age. The U.S. has a long history of using law enforcement to enforce now-illegal actions like slavery and segregation, leading to distrust between law enforcement and some of the communities it serves. Increasing numbers of civilian video and photos showing questionable actions by police officers, sometimes contradicting the official account originally released by law enforcement, have eroded trust between law enforcement and parts of the growing diverse population of this country even more. In addition to sparking movements like Black Lives Matter, the debate over race and policing has helped usher in more monitoring of police through dash cams, body cameras and increased training for officers. Officials also have started pushing for more statistics about police shootings — fatal and nonfatal — in the United States, so the public can have an idea of the numbers involved instead of having to judge through anecdotal evidence. No matter which candidate wins the presidency, it is unlikely that there will be an immediate change in the relationship between people of color and the police. A president can only do little to bring about a quick change in police-community relationships, given that it's such a local issue. But police officers and the public might take their cues from an effective leader, who uses the president's bully pulpit to influence the mood of the country and shape whether the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color strengthens or weakens. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

REFUGEES

With millions of Syrians displaced by a years-long war and hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to Europe, countries around the world are being pressed to help resettle people seeking refuge.

The United States pledged to accept 10,000 such refugees by the end of the budget year in September and did so, a month early.

Republicans have balked at the idea of allowing people from Syria into the United States and Trump has called for a halt on refugee resettlement for them. He says vetting of these refugees is inadequate.

Clinton has pledged to expand the Syrian refugee program and allow as many as 65,000 such refugees into the United States.

The fate of the program almost certainly hinges on the outcome of the November election.

WHY IT MATTERS: Refugees

ALICIA A. CALDWELL, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE : The United States is the proud home of "the mother of exiles," the Statue of Liberty. But of the millions of exiles from the Syrian war, only about 10,000 have reached U.S. shores. Other countries are taking in more, though vast numbers of Syrians remains dispossessed. And even the limited number of Syrians coming to America is a source of hot contention in the presidential campaign as humanitarian impulses tangle with security worries in the debate. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Republican Donald Trump has repeatedly called for a moratorium on accepting Syrian refugees. His position is part of a broader stance on immigrants that has ranged from a complete ban on foreign Muslim immigrants entering the United States "until we know what the hell is going on" to "extreme" vetting and an ideological test for would-be immigrants from countries and regions plagued by extremism. Democrat Hillary Clinton has said she would expand President Barack Obama's refugee program to accept about 65,000 Syrian refugees. This would be in addition to the tens of thousands of refugees accepted from around the world every year. Clinton said she would continue with the vetting currently in place, an effort that can take multiple years to complete. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Europe while many others wait in neighboring countries and refugee camps for the war to end or a chance to move away from the carnage. President Barack Obama pledged the U.S. would accept 10,000 Syrians this budget year, which ends Sept. 30, and achieved that number a month early. This is in addition to about 75,000 refugees from other parts of the world. Meantime, Canada, with a little over one-tenth the population of the U.S., resettled 25,000 in four months and is processing about 19,000 more applications. The influx of people from a region plagued by war and terrorism has some concerned about who may be coming to the United States. At issue for many people — prominent Republicans among them — has been the vetting of refugees, especially after multiple, deadly attacks in France and Belgium. They worry Islamic State militants or sympathizers will infiltrate the refugee ranks. The Obama administration has said the vetting is thorough and involves multiple in-person interviews and checks by the intelligence community and federal law enforcement. Would-be refugees are asked for biographical details about themselves, including their relatives, friendships, social or political activities, employment and education, phone numbers, email accounts and more. They must also provide biometric information, like fingerprints. But no system is foolproof. Two Iraqi refugees were arrested in Kentucky in 2011 on charges that they were trying to send money and weapons to groups fighting the United States in Iraq. But no Syrian refugees have been accused of plotting or carrying out attacks inside the United States. The future of refugee processing for Syrians almost certainly hinges on the outcome of the election. __ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find them at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

ROLE OF GOVERNMENT

It's the Goldilocks conundrum of American politics: Is the government too big, too small or just right? Every four years, the presidential election offers a referendum on whether Washington should do more or less.

Trump favors cutting regulation and has promised massive tax cuts, but his plans are expected to add trillions to the national debt. Unlike most conservatives, he supports eminent domain and has spoken positively about government-run health care. And don't forget that massive border wall. Clinton has vowed new spending on education and infrastructure that could grow government, too. She strongly supports "Obamacare," which most small-government proponents see as overreach.

At its heart, the debate about government's reach pits the desire to know your basic needs will be cared for against the desire to be left alone. For the last few decades, polls have found Americans generally feel frustrated by the federal government and think it's wasteful. A smaller government sounds good to a lot of people until they're asked what specific services or benefits they are willing to do without.

WHY IT MATTERS: The Role of Government

JOSH LEDERMAN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) â THE ISSUE: It's the Goldilocks conundrum of American politics: Is the federal governmenttoo big, too small or just right? Few think it's just right. Ever since the first Americans bucked their colonial overlords in Britain, America has been wrestling with the delicate balance between a government that creates opportunity and one that inhibits it. Every four years, the presidential election offers a referendum on whether Washington should do more or less. Traditionally, Republicans have been viewed as the party of smaller government. This year, it's not so simple. ___ WHERE THEY STAND It's no secret Donald Trump likes things huuuuge. Whether that applies to Uncle Sam remains to be seen. Trump favors cutting government regulation that he says stifles businesses. He's talked about doing away with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Education Department. But unlike most conservatives, Trump supports eminent domain â the government's right to seize property with compensation. He wants to replace "Obamacare," but has said government-run health care "could have worked in a different age." And don't forget that gigantic Mexico border wall he wants to build, estimated to cost billions. Trump says it'll be Mexican taxpayers footing the bill, a claim his critics and Mexico laugh off. Hillary Clinton hasn't focused heavily on cutting government spending in her campaign either. To the contrary, she's vowed new spending on college education, infrastructure and other programs that could grow the size of government. Independent analyses from non-partisan policy groups have suggested Clinton's proposed tax increases would reduce the deficit, but her new spending would probably more than offset those gains, driving up federal debt in the long term. Trump has also promised massive tax cuts, and analyses show his plan would heap trillions onto the national debt. On the other hand, Clinton's vision for government is a far cry from that of Bernie Sanders, her defeated primary opponent whose plans for education and health care would have caused government to swell if implemented. ___ WHY IT MATTERS The tentacles of government reach into every aspect of our lives: The roads we drive on, the schools our kids attend, the dollar bills we spend. Government creates and protects national parks and provides health care for our veterans, the indigent and the elderly. And operates a military to protect the country. Government also takes our money â lots of it. For the 2016 budget year that ends Sept. 30, the federal government is expected to take in $3.3 trillion in revenues while spending $3.8 trillion, according to a recent White House report. That means the government will rack up roughly $600 billion in debt, adding to the more than $19 trillion burden already saddling taxpayers of the future. At its heart, the debate about government's reach pits the innately human desire to know your basic needs will be cared for against the equally human desire to be left alone. Small-government proponents want Washington out of as many parts of daily life as possible, preferring to let individuals or states make up their minds. They abhor regulations that tell you how to educate your kids, what chemicals your business can use and what kind of health insurance you have to buy. Proponents for more government believe Americans have a responsibility to each other to make sure everyone has a chance to prosper regardless of what circumstances are thrust upon them, even if it means the community must make sacrifices. And they warn the risks of too-little government are real, like lax oversight that allowed lead pipes to taint the water in Flint, Michigan. For the last few decades, polls have found Americans generally feel frustrated by the federal government and think it's wasteful, with only small numbers saying they're content. Late last year, 53 percent in a Pew Research Center poll said they'd prefer a smaller government that offers fewer services, compared with 38 percent who wanted more government doing more. A smaller government sounds good to a lot of people until they're asked what specific services they are willing to do without. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

RUSSIA

Russia is reasserting itself, posing vexing questions for the U.S. and presidential candidates split on Vladimir Putin. It's also apparently poking its nose into the election — blamed by the U.S. for hacking Democratic Party emails.

After briefly looking inward during much of President Barack Obama's first term, Russia has returned to the international stage with force under Putin. Russia is militarily involved in Syria and supports separatists in eastern Ukraine and areas of Georgia.

At the same time, the U.S. has been forced to accept that working with Russia is probably the only way to achieve results on many complicated international issues. Thus, Russia was central in the Iran nuclear negotiations and is a player as well as negotiator in the Syria truce effort.

Trump advocates improved relations with Russia and has been strikingly complimentary of Putin's authoritarian leadership style.

Clinton has had direct negotiating experience with Putin and his aides and that has left her wary of cooperating with Moscow. She promises to stand up to Putin and deter Russian aggression in Europe.

WHY IT MATTERS: Russia

MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Russia cannot be ignored. Since the end of the Cold War, Russia has never posed such a vexing problem to U.S. policymakers as it does now. From Eastern Europe to the Middle East and increasingly Asia and the Americas, Russia is making its voice heard and its presence felt.

After a brief period of looking inward during much of President Barack Obama's first term, Russia has returned to the international stage with zeal under Vladimir Putin. Russia is militarily involved in Syria, supports separatists in eastern Ukraine and areas of Georgia and has even been accused of trying to meddle in the U.S. presidential race. At the same time, the Obama administration has been forced to accept that working with Russia is probably the only way to achieve results on many complicated international issues. Thus, Russia was central in the Iran nuclear negotiations and is a player as well as negotiator in the Syria truce effort. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Republican Donald Trump advocates improved relations with Russia — "Wouldn't it be nice if we actually got along with Russia?" has been a standard line in his campaign speeches — and has been strikingly complimentary of Putin's strong leadership style, contrasting it favorably with that of Obama. Some of Trump's current and former top advisers have been criticized for being too close to Putin, and Democrats have accused the businessman of pandering for Russian praise. Trump, however, is not the first politician to champion better U.S. ties with Russia. In fact, one of Hillary Clinton's first initiatives as secretary of state in 2009 was to "reset" relations with Moscow, an effort that produced decidedly mixed results. The "reset" policy had some successes while Putin was taking a break from the Russian presidency. On Putin's return, though, the reset began to unwind and Russia started to take positions directly opposed to the U.S., notably in support of President Bashar Assad in Syria and then in Ukraine. Clinton has had direct negotiating experience with Putin and his aides and that has left her wary of cooperating with Moscow. Her campaign says she will "stand up to Vladimir Putin," ''deter Russian aggression in Europe" and "increase the costs to Putin for his actions." ___ WHY IT MATTERS Relations between the former Cold War foes — the owners of the most nuclear weapons on Earth — are arguably some of the most important to leaders in both the White House and Kremlin. Animosity or cordial friendship can bring profound changes in international affairs and the next president will have to engage or confront Russia on a variety of matters, not least of which are allegations that Russia was behind the hacks of Democratic emails. The conflicts in Syria and Eastern Ukraine will not end without Russian buy-in, and Russia will have to be involved in any new effort to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks. In the meantime, Russia is a driving force behind the co-called BRICS group of nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — that sees itself as a balance to the U.S. superpower and may also present problems for the U.S. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

SOCIAL SECURITY

Big changes are coming to Social Security, sooner or later.

If left to later, those changes promise to be wrenching.

The trustees who oversee the program say it has enough money to pay full benefits until 2034. But at that point, Social Security will collect only enough taxes to pay 79 percent of benefits. Unless Congress acts, millions of people on fixed incomes would get an automatic 21 percent cut in benefits.

Social Security's financial problems might seem far off. But the longer Congress waits to act, the harder it will be to save Social Security without dramatic tax increases, big benefit cuts or some combination.

Clinton has proposed expanding Social Security benefits for widows and family caregivers. She says she would preserve Social Security by requiring "the wealthiest" to pay Social Security taxes on more of their income. Trump has promised not to cut Social Security. He's suggested he'd revisit the program after his tax-cut plan boosts economic growth.

WHY IT MATTERS: Social Security

STEPHEN OHLEMACHER, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: More than 60 million retirees, disabled workers, spouses and children rely on monthly Social Security benefits. That's nearly one in five Americans. The trustees who oversee Social Securitysay the program has enough money to pay full benefits until 2034. But at that point, Social Security will collect only enough taxes to pay 79 percent of benefits. Unless Congress acts, millions of people on fixed incomes would get an automatic 21 percent cut in benefits. Most older Americans rely on Social Security for a majority of their income. Monthly benefits average $1,237. ___ WHERE THEY STAND The candidates have said little to acknowledge the issue, even though it's a main driver of the government's long-term budget problems. Democrat Hillary Clinton has proposed expanding Social Security benefits for widows and family caregivers. That would worsen the program's finances. She says she would preserve Social Security by requiring "the wealthiest" to pay Social Security taxes on more of their income. Unusual for a Republican, Donald Trump has promised not to cut Social Security. His campaign has suggested he'd revisit the program after his tax-cut plan boosts economic growth. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Social Security's financial problems might seem far off. But the longer Congress waits to act, the harder it will be to save Social Security without dramatic tax increases, big benefit cuts or some combination. Here's why: Once Social Security's trust funds run dry, the program faces huge shortfalls that get bigger and bigger each year. In 2034, the program faces a $500 billion shortfall, according to the Social Security Administration. In just five years, the shortfalls add up to more than $3 trillion. Over the next 75 years, the shortfalls add up to a staggering $139 trillion. But why worry? When that number is adjusted for inflation, it comes to only $40 trillion in 2016 dollars — a little more than twice the national debt. Why is Social Security facing these problems? In short, because Americans aren't having as many babies as they used to. That leaves relatively fewer workers to pay into the system. Immigration has helped Social Security's finances, but not enough to fix the long-term problems. In 1960, there were 5.1 workers for each person getting benefits. Today, there are about 2.8 workers for each beneficiary. That ratio will drop to 2.1 workers by 2040. Despite the program's problems, Social Security could be preserved for generations to come with modest but politically difficult changes to benefits or taxes, or a combination of both. Some options could affect people quickly, such as increasing payroll taxes or reducing annual cost-of-living adjustments for those who already get benefits. Other options, such as gradually raising the retirement age, wouldn't be felt for years but would affect millions of younger workers. All options carry political risks because they have the potential to affect nearly every U.S. family while angering powerful interest groups. Liberal advocates and some Democrats oppose all benefit cuts; conservative activists and some Republicans say tax increases are out of the question. But if Congress acts fast, changes can be made gradually, sparing current beneficiaries while giving younger workers time to adjust. Each year, Social Security's trustees implore Congress to act. Here is what they said in this year's annual report: "Lawmakers should address these financial challenges as soon as possible. Taking action sooner rather than later will permit consideration of a broader range of solutions and provide more time to phase in changes so that the public has adequate time to prepare." ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

STUDENT DEBT

More Americans are getting buried by student debt — causing delays in home ownership, limiting how much people can save and leaving taxpayers at risk as many loans go unpaid.

Student debt now totals around $1.26 trillion. This amounts to a stunning 350 percent increase since 2005, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

More than 60 percent of the class of 2014 graduated with debt that averaged nearly $27,000, according to the College Board. Not all that taxpayer-backed debt is getting repaid. Out of the 43 million Americans with student debt, roughly 16 percent are in long-term default — a potential hit in excess of $100 billion that taxpayers would absorb.

Clinton proposes no tuition for students from families making less than $85,000 who go to an in-state, public college. That threshold would rise to $125,000 by 2021. Trump promises to cap payments at 12.5 percent of a borrower's income, with loan forgiveness if they make payments for 15 years.

WHY IT MATTERS: Student Debt

JOSH BOAK, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: More Americans are getting buried by student debt — causing delays in home ownership, limiting how much people can save and leaving taxpayers at risk as many loans go unpaid. The statistics look daunting. Student debt now totals around $1.26 trillion. This amounts to a stunning 350 percent increase since 2005, according to the New York Federal Reserve. Not everyone sees that surge as troubling. President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers issued a report this year saying that the debt is beneficial because college graduates earn more money than people with only high school degrees. But college drop-outs who borrow are increasingly less likely to repay their loans, as are former students at for-profit colleges that in some cases never provided the stable careers promised in their brochures. Nor are college graduates necessarily repaying their loans, a reflection of the stagnating incomes for many. More than 60 percent of the class of 2014 graduated with debt that averaged nearly $27,000, according to the College Board. Not all that taxpayer-backed debt is getting repaid. Out of the 43 million Americans with student debt, roughly 16 percent are in long-term default —a potential hit in excess of $100 billion that taxpayers would absorb. Studies have shown that student debt payments have led to a delay in home ownership, as well as a decline in college savings for the borrowers' children — creating a multigenerational debt cycle. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Democrat Hillary Clinton hopes to curtail debt dramatically for undergraduates. She has modified her initial plan after talks with the presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran on the promise of taxpayer-funded college. Clinton now proposes no tuition for students from families making less than $85,000 when they go to an in-state, public college. That threshold would rise to $125,000 by 2021. All community colleges would be tuition-free, in addition to making it easier for existing borrowers to refinance at lower rates, limit repayments to 10 percent of income and forgive any remaining college debt after 20 years. The plan would cost the federal government an estimated $500 billion over 10 years, which the Clinton campaign says would be paid for by ending tax preferences for wealthier Americans. Republican Donald Trump this month promised to cap payments at 12.5 percent of a borrower's income, with loan forgiveness if they make payments for 15 years. A loan forgiveness program of that scale could increase costs for taxpayers, although the exact budget impact has yet to be estimated by outside experts. Trump has also pledged to cut federal regulation on colleges so that any savings can be passed onto students. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Education debt has become a drag on the kinds of spending and saving that historically helped U.S. economic growth. The average college-educated head of household under 40 owes $404 a month in student debt payments, according to an AP analysis of Federal Reserve data. That's slightly more than what the government says the average college-educated family spends at the supermarket. An analysis of renters this year by the company Apartment List found that education loans make it more difficult to buy a home, a critical rite of passage. College-educated millennials with student debt must typically save for a full 10 years to afford a 20 percent down payment, compared with five years for those without debt. The high debt loads and need for many workers to return to school also mean that older Americans make up a growing share of education loans. Americans over 40 account for 35 percent of education debt, up from 25 percent in 2004, according to the New York Federal Reserve. Contributing to this surge: longer repayment schedules, more midcareer job changes and additional borrowing for children's education. Generation X adults — those from 35 to 50 years old — owe about as much as people fresh out of college do. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

SUPREME COURT

The ideological direction of the Supreme Court is going to tip one way or the other after the election. The outcome could sway decisions on issues that profoundly affect everyday Americans: immigration, gun control, climate change and more.

The court has been operating with eight justices since Antonin Scalia died in February. His successor appears unlikely to be confirmed until after the election, at the earliest. The court is split between four Democratic-appointed, liberal justices and four conservatives who were appointed by Republicans — although Justice Anthony Kennedy has sided with the liberals on abortion, same-sex marriage and affirmative action in the past two years.

The ninth justice will push the court left or right, depending on whether Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump becomes president. President Barack Obama has nominated Merrick Garland to take Scalia's seat, but the Republican Senate has refused to consider Garland's nomination, in an effort to prevent a liberal court majority.

WHY IT MATTERS: Supreme Court

MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: No one likes an even number on a court that makes decisions by majority vote. Yet that's just what the Supreme Court has been left with, eight justices, since the death of Antonin Scalia in February. Four cases ended in a tie after Scalia's death. With Senate Republicans refusing to confirm President Barack Obama's choice to succeed Scalia, the outcome of the presidential election will determine whether the ninth, tie-breaking justice moves the court right or left. How much can one vote matter? In key decisions in recent years on health care, gun rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights and campaign finance, the vote was 5-4. And more Supreme Court appointments probably await the next president because two justices will be older than 80 and a third will be 78 come Election Day. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Both Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump have made the future of the Supreme Court part of their pitch to their respective party faithful. In talking about the court, Clinton has stressed her support for abortion rights, LGBT issues and immigration. Trump has released a list of 11 conservative state and federal judges whom he would consider nominating if elected. ___ WHY IT MATTERS The current vacancy is the moment both sides alternately have wished for and feared. Supreme Courtnominations are always important because a justice can serve a quarter century or more. But the stakes are even higher when the president has a chance to put a like-minded justice on the court to take the place of an ideological opponent. Such a switch can change the outcome of some of the court's most important cases. That's the tantalizing opportunity for Democrats and why Republicans have been resolute in refusing to consider Obama nominee Merrick Garland. Though Garland has a reputation as a moderate, he still would be left of Scalia on most issues. A Clinton victory in November would, with the confirmation of Garland or someone else as the ninth justice, immediately shift the court to the left and result in a majority of justices nominated by a Democratic president for the first time since 1969. If Trump is elected, he presumably would restore the court's conservative tilt by appointing a like-minded successor to Scalia. So the direction of a court closely divided between conservatives and liberals is at stake. The Supreme Court may be the least understood of the three branches of government, but its decisions affect Americans rich and poor. A switch of one vote would have doomed Obama's health care overhaul in 2012, kept the heart of a voting rights law in place in 2013 and prevented some Americans from marrying their same-sex partners in 2015. Chances are Trump or Clinton will have other Supreme Court vacancies to fill, nominations that could cement conservative or liberal domination of the court for decades. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 83, Justice Anthony Kennedy is 80, and Justice Stephen Breyer is 78. Justices tend to retire when their replacement is likely to be of similar ideology. Garland or another Democratic nominee could be expected to reinforce support for abortion rights, look favorably on executive actions to deal with immigration and climate change and be more willing to uphold campaign finance restrictions. Trump's choices probably would come down on the other side of those issues and be more skeptical about gun control and consideration of race in higher education as well. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

TAXES

Presidents like to try reshaping the tax code to make substantive changes in fiscal policy and to show voters their priorities.

Both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have made clear that that's just what they want to do. There's an enormous difference between their approaches and goals.

Trump, the Republican, is intent on cutting taxes. He'd collapse the current seven income tax brackets, which peak at 39.6 percent, into just three tiers with a top rate of 33 percent, slice the corporate income tax and eliminate the estate tax. Analysts say the wealthy would benefit disproportionately.

Clinton, the Democrat, is proposing tax increases on the rich, including a minimum 30 percent tax on incomes over $1 million and higher taxes on big inheritances. Most taxpayers would see little or no impact on their tax bill, but the government might look different. She'd use the added revenue to expand domestic programs.

WHY IT MATTERS: Taxes

ALAN FRAM, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Politicians love trying to use the tax code to highlight their goals to voters. This year, it's a battlefield between Hillary Clinton, who wants to boost levies on the rich to pay for expanding social programs, and Donald Trump, who says cutting taxes would gird the economy. The clash has consequences for the rich, poor and those in the middle.

___ WHERE THEY STAND Trump: The Republican trotted out an initial plan but has pared it back twice so far. He'd slice individual income taxes across the board: the current seven brackets, which peak at 39.6 percent, would collapse into three tiers with a maximum 33 percent rate. The corporate tax rate would fall from 35 percent — which few companies pay because of deductions — to a maximum 15 percent. There would be new tax breaks for some expenses for caring for children or the elderly. And he'd eliminate the estate tax, which hits inheritances exceeding $10.9 million this year for married couples. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center says the proposal would likely bestow "outsized benefits" to the wealthiest families, but it lacks sufficient detail to be too specific. Clinton: The Democrat's proposal is more detailed than Trump's and targets the rich — big-time. She'd slap a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $5 million, impose a minimum 30 percent tax on those earning over $1 million and cap itemized deductions for higher earners. The Tax Policy Center said the bottom 95 percent of taxpayers — those earning under $300,000 — would see little if any change in their tax bill. She'd impose the estate taxes on inheritances starting at $7 million for couples. Clinton would leave corporate tax rates alone, though she'd raise levies on U.S. companies shielding overseas income and would eliminate tax breaks for fossil fuel producers. Both candidates propose tax relief for child care costs. Trump's plan provides for a new income tax deduction for child care expenses, other tax benefits and a new rebate or tax credit for low-income families. Clinton says no family should spend more than 10 percent of its income on child care. She would double the child tax credit for families with children 4 and younger, to $2,000 per child. ___ WHY IT MATTERS One way or another, tax proposals by whoever becomes president will affect most Americans. Clinton would hit the wealthy hard and use the money to bolster public works, medical research and other domestic programs. The Policy Center says the top 1 percent of households, with annual incomes averaging $2.1 million, would pay over three-quarters of the $1.1 trillion extra federal revenue her proposal would raise over a decade. Her plans would have a "relatively modest" tax impact on everyone else, the Policy Center says. She'd help working families pay college costs and cut taxes for companies that share profits with workers. The Policy Center said last year that Trump's original plan would reduce revenue by $9.5 trillion over 10 years. His campaign says his newest, scaled-back version would cut taxes by $4.4 trillion over that same period. The Policy Center hasn't estimated the price tag of Trump's new proposal, citing a lack of detail, but says some of its estimates are unsubstantiated. Under Trump's earlier proposal, people from all income levels would enjoy tax cuts but the best-off would benefit most, the center said. The top 0.1 percent of earners — with incomes exceeding $3.7 million — would have gotten tax breaks averaging over $1.3 million, or 19 percent of after-tax earnings. Though lacking enough detail to be precise, the group said, Trump's new plan "is probably somewhat less regressive," meaning it's less tilted toward helping the rich. Major tax overhauls are enacted infrequently because they spark brutal battles over winners and losers, especially if Congress and the White House are controlled by opposite parties. Yet with Republicans expected to retain House control next year, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has already outlined plans to cut families' and businesses' taxes. He'd no doubt find it tougher to find common ground for reshaping the tax code if Clinton, not Trump, wins the White House. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

TRADE

In this angry election year, many American voters are skeptical about free trade — or hostile to it.

The backlash threatens a pillar of U.S. policy: The United States has long sought global trade.

Economists say imports cut prices for consumers and make the U.S. more efficient.

But unease has simmered, especially as American workers faced competition from low-wage Chinese labor. Last year, the U.S. ran a $334 billion trade deficit with China — $500 billion with the entire world.

The Democratic and Republican presidential candidates are both playing to public suspicions about trade deals. Hillary Clinton broke with President Barrack Obama by opposing an Asia-Pacific trade agreement that she had supported as secretary of state.

Donald Trump vows to tear up existing trade deals and to slap huge tariffs on Chinese imports.

But trade deals have far less impact on jobs than forces such as automation and wage differences between countries. Trump's plans to impose tariffs could start a trade war and raise prices.

WHY IT MATTERS: Debate showed how divisive trade has become

PAUL WISEMAN, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Free trade has become a ripe target in the U.S. presidential campaign. At Monday's debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump declared the need to renegotiate trade deals because U.S. trading partners are "taking our jobs." For her part, Clinton, too, is opposing a major Pacific Rim trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration. Their opposition resonates with many voters: In this angry election year, Americans are deeply skeptical of free trade — or hostile to it. The backlash against trade threatens a pillar of U.S. policy since World War II: Through trade pacts and institutions like the World Trade Organization, the United States has sought to rip down barriers to global commerce, including quotas and taxes on imports. Economists argue that the benefits of free trade outweigh the costs. Imports cut prices for consumers. And exposure to foreign competition makes American companies and the overall U.S. economy more efficient. Free trade, it was widely believed, paid off. But doubts grew, especially as China emerged as an economic power. China overwhelmed the world with hundreds of millions of low-paid factory workers who could crank out products for less than just about anyone else. And critics charged that China didn't play by the rules — unfairly subsidizing exporters, manipulating its currency to give them a competitive edge and condoning the theft of U.S. trade secrets. Whatever the reasons, the United States last year ran a $334 billion trade deficit with China — a big chunk of America's $500 billion total trade deficit. Even some economists are having second thoughts about free trade. David Autor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Gordon Hanson of the University of California, San Diego, and David Dorn of the University of Zurich looked at the American workers most exposed to competition from China. They encountered an unpleasant surprise: Instead of finding jobs in newer, growing industries, as economic theory dictated they would, Americans who were thrown out of work by the "China shock" bounced from job to job and suffered a drop in lifetime pay. China's rise has "challenged much of the received empirical wisdom about how labor markets adjust to trade shocks," they concluded. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Trump and Clinton both oppose the trade agreements that are a hallmark of U.S. economic policy. Clinton has broken with President Barack Obama by opposing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement that Obama's administration forged with 11 Pacific Rim countries (excluding China) and that awaits congressional approval. Awkwardly for Clinton, her position represents a change: When she was Obama's secretary of state, she had called the Trans-Pacific Partnership the "gold standard" for trade deals. Trump vows to tear up existing trade deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada — "the worst single trade deal ever approved in this country," he said Monday night. He also says he'll slap huge tariffs on Chinese imports and on American companies that make goods overseas and then ship them back to America. He traces America's economic problems to unfair trade deals reached by clueless U.S. negotiators outfoxed by craftier foreigners. The author of "The Art of the Deal" says he can do better. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Foreign competition is one reason America has lost 3.4 million factory jobs since China joined the World TradeOrganization and became a bigger part of global trade in 2001. It's also partly responsible for stagnant American wages. Adjusting for inflation, U.S. households earn less than in 1997. But trade isn't the only culprit: Technology has allowed factories to cut jobs and still increase production. Despite the campaign rhetoric, trade deals have far less effect on jobs than do such forces as automation and wage differences between countries. The Pacific deal, for instance, probably would have a negligible impact on American employment, the International Trade Commission has concluded. Trump's plans to impose punitive tariffs would risk triggering a trade war and driving up prices for American consumers. The Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan but pro-free-trade think tank, issued a report this month saying Trump's proposals could "plunge the U.S. economy into recession and cost more than 4 million private sector jobs." Pulling back from trade agreements could also reduce America's diplomatic influence. The Pacific agreement, for instance, is aimed partly at countering China's clout in Asia. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

VETERANS

Clinton has pledged to ensure veterans have access to timely and high-quality health care and vows to block efforts to privatize the Veterans Health Administration, the VA's health-care arm. Clinton also wants to bolster veterans' benefits, including education and housing aid included in the GI bill. She would ensure that military sexual trauma is acknowledged as a disability under VA rules.

Trump says he will expand programs that allow veterans to choose their doctor — regardless of whether they're affiliated with the VA — and still receive government-paid medical care. Trump says that's not privatized care but, he told The Associated Press, "a way of not allowing people to die waiting for doctors."

Trump also pledged to fire or discipline VA employees who fail veterans or breach the public trust. He also would increase mental health professionals and create a "White House hotline" dedicated to veterans. If a valid complaint is not addressed, "I will pick up the phone and fix it myself if I have to," Trump said.

WHY IT MATTERS: Veterans

MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: There are an estimated 21.6 million veterans in the United States. Among them, nearly 9 million are enrolled in health care provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. About 4.3 million veterans get disability compensation from the VA and nearly 900,000 have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. A 2014 law signed by President Barack Obama aimed to alleviate delays many veterans faced in getting treatment at VA hospitals and clinics and end the widespread practice of fake wait lists that covered up long waits for veterans seeking health care. Two years later, many of the problems remain. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton has pledged to ensure veterans have access to timely and high-quality health care and vows to block efforts to privatize the Veterans Health Administration, the VA's health-care arm. Clinton also wants to bolster veterans' benefits, including education and housing aid included in the GI bill. She would ensure that military sexual trauma is acknowledged as a disability under VA rules. Donald Trump says he will expand programs that allow veterans to choose their doctor — regardless of whether they're affiliated with the VA — and still receive government-paid medical care. Trump says that's not privatized care but, he told The Associated Press, "a way of not allowing people to die waiting for doctors." Trump also pledged to fire or discipline VA employees who fail veterans or breach the public trust. He also would increase mental health professionals and create a "White House hotline" dedicated to veterans. If a valid complaint is not addressed, "I will pick up the phone and fix it myself if I have to," Trump said. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Lifetime health care is part of the bargain for many of those who put their lives on the line in the armed forces, and it's become clear the government isn't holding up its end. Veterans care has gained prominence since a 2014 scandal in which as many as 40 veterans died while waiting for care at a Phoenix VA hospital. Similar problems were soon discovered nationwide. Veterans waited months for care even as VA employees created secret waiting lists and other falsehoods to cover up the delays. A law approved after the scandal broke created a program that allows veterans to seek private care at government expense, but the program is limited to veterans who have waited 30 days for an appointment or live 40 miles from a VA health center. Trump says he would vastly expand the program, calling problems at the VA under President Barack Obama "widespread and totally inexcusable." Clinton says the VA must retain "the ultimate responsibility" for veterans care. She cites the Veterans Health Administration's leadership in areas such as prosthetics and traumatic brain injury. She promises to create an oversight board to monitor quality of care. Veterans groups are encouraged by the increased focus on the VA, as evidenced by a recent forum that featured both Clinton and Trump. But they say the VA must do more to improve access to health care, address veterans' suicide and change VA's culture to ensure real accountability. With nearly 370,000 employees and an annual budget of nearly $167 billion, the VA is the largest civilian agency in the government, and second overall to the Defense Department. Veterans are also a politically consequential group. Nearly 70 percent voted in the 2012 presidential election, a higher rate than the general population. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

VOTING RIGHTS

Voting rights in America are in flux. Republican-controlled legislatures are tightening voter laws, placing limits on early voting and same-day registration, and imposing new requirements for IDs at polling places. In 2013, the Supreme Court invalidated a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That provision had required states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal preclearance to change election laws.

The issue has become highly partisan with the rapid growth of minority populations, which in recent presidential elections have tilted heavily Democratic. And it has become overlaid with Trump's statements that the election is rigged against him and that he might not accept defeat at the polls.

The Obama Justice Department has challenged voter ID and other laws, saying they could restrict access for minorities and young people. Federal court rulings softened some of the toughest restrictions, but litigation remains knotted up with Supreme Court appeals underway. Bills in Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act are stalled.

Trump opposes same-day voter registration. Clinton wants Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act and seeks a national standard of at least 20 days of early in-person voting.

WHY IT MATTERS: Voting Rights

HOPE YEN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: Who should be able to vote and how easy should it be? It's a question that goes to the core of democracy. Voting rights are in flux in the final months of Barack Obama's two terms as the first black president. Citing a need to combat fraud, Republican-controlled legislatures are tightening voter laws by limiting early voting and same-day registration, by requiring IDs at polling places, and more. In 2013, declaring "our country has changed," the Supreme Court invalidated a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which required mostly Southern states with a history of discrimination to get advance federal approval to change election laws. The court decision made it easier for states to impose new restrictions. This year, 14 states have restrictions involving voter ID or other requirements for the first time in a presidential election. Among them: the more contested states of Arizona, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Obama Justice Department has challenged voter ID and other laws, saying they could restrict access for minorities and young people. Federal courts staved off some of the toughest requirements in North Carolina and Texas after judges found no evidence of rampant voter fraud. With the November election looming, litigation remains knotted up with Supreme Court appeals underway. Bills in the GOP-led Congress to restore the voting act are stalled. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Without offering specifics, Republican Donald Trump has emphasized the dangers of voter fraud, calling America's electoral system "out of control" with people who are "voting many, many times." He has said — without evidence — that dead voters helped elect Obama. Trump opposes same-day voter registration. Democrat Hillary Clinton is urging Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act. She seeks a national standard of at least 20 days of early in-person voting and urges automatic voter registration for eligible 18-year-olds. Clinton backs voting rights for ex-felons. ___ WHY IT MATTERS Who gets to vote, and how easily, matters because it can determine who wins elections. The issue is particularly salient for black Americans, who for much of U.S. history were disenfranchised and then effectively barred from voting until passage of the 1965 law. It's also become more partisan with the rapid growth of minorities such as Latino and Asian immigrants, who tilt Democratic. In 2008, Obama was elected with the help of a record black turnout rate that rose even higher in 2012, surpassing the white turnout rate. That was noted by Chief Justice John Roberts, who led the 5-4 ruling that the Voting Rights Act was outdated. In dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued the law is needed to stop new forms of discrimination — redrawing districts to reduce Hispanic voting, for instance, or restricting early voting near a historically black university. It's unclear how much voting restrictions may suppress turnout. The Government Accountability Office in 2014 found voter ID laws could reduce voting by 2 to 3 percent, particularly among young people, blacks and newly registered voters. That can tip a race in close contests. Still, voter enthusiasm for a candidate and mobilization can offset that. GOP legislatures cite voter fraud, including those who impersonate dead people on voter registration lists. Studies found the number of actual cases was minuscule. States and the lower courts largely shape who can vote. But the next president will set the tone on federal oversight — through legislation in Congress, the prosecutorial stance of the Justice Department and nominations to the Supreme Court, which is certain to revisit Voting Rights Act powers. If minorities continue to back mostly Democrats, the issue could decide which party gets the upper hand in elections. ___ Video producer Matthew Burgoyne contributed to this report. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

WALL STREET REGULATION

The debate over rules governing banks and the markets comes down to this: how to prevent another economic catastrophe like the Great Recession ignited by the financial crisis in 2008. The worst upheaval since the 1930s Depression wiped out $11 trillion in U.S. household wealth and about 8 million jobs. More than 5 million families lost their homes to foreclosure.

The economic recovery over eight years has been halting and slow.

The goal behind the most radical overhaul of financial rules since the 1930s was to rein in high-risk practices on Wall Street and prevent another multibillion-dollar taxpayer bailout of banks. In the package of rules Congress enacted in 2010, regulators gained new tools to shut banks without resorting to bailouts. Risky lending was restricted and a new federal agency was charged with protecting consumers from deceptive marketing of financial products.

Republicans and many in the business community say the restrictions have raised costs for banks, especially smaller ones. They want the overhaul law repealed. Trump calls it a "disaster," saying he would dismantle most of it.

Clinton says the financial rules should be preserved and strengthened.

WHY IT MATTERS: Wall Street Regulation

MARCY GORDON, AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — THE ISSUE: The financial crisis that struck in 2008 touched off the worst recession since the 1930s Great Depression, wiping out $11 trillion in U.S. household wealth and leaving about 8 million Americans jobless. More than 5 million families lost their homes to foreclosure. Reckless trading and aggressive practices on Wall Street in the prior boom years were pinned with much of the blame. In the aftermath, Congress enacted an overhaul of financial rules aimed at preventing another meltdown and multibillion-dollar taxpayer bailout of banks. The 2010 Dodd-Frank law gave regulators new oversight powers and tools to shut banks without resorting to bailouts. Risky lending was restricted and a new federal agency was charged with protecting consumers from deceptive marketing of financial products. Republicans and many in the business community complain that the restrictions have raised costs for banks, especially smaller ones, and other businesses, stifling economic growth. They want the overhaul law repealed. ___ WHERE THEY STAND Hillary Clinton says the Dodd-Frank law should be strengthened. She'd slap a new "risk fee" on the biggest banks and financial institutions, and give regulators more power to force high-risk banks to shrink or break apart. That doesn't go as far as Bernie Sanders' "Break them up" mantra during his Democratic primary campaign against her. In closed-door paid speeches few years ago to Wall Street bankers, Clinton showed a more soft-handed approach, according to leaked transcripts. She said in October 2013 that "the jury is still out" on whether the Dodd-Frank overhaul had been the right approach. Donald Trump wants the financial overhaul law to be repealed, or at least mostly dismantled. He embraces the view held by Republicans and business interests that the regulations have increased costs and smothered growth. He calls the law a "disaster" and a "disgrace." ___ WHY IT MATTERS Eight years on, the economy's recovery from the havoc brought by the financial crisis has been halting and slow. And popular resentment still smolders over the multibillion-dollar bailout by U.S. taxpayers of Wall Street mega-banks and financial firms in the crisis. It gave a big lift to Sanders' upstart campaign. It also created some heartburn for Clinton because of her financial connections. She and husband Bill have collected tens of millions of dollars in speaking fees from Wall Street banks, insurance companies and other financial firms. Over her 15-year political career, she's received tens of millions in campaign donations from people in the finance, insurance and real estate industries. Beyond their stake as taxpayers, American consumers have an interest in the financial regulations that came in after the meltdown. The Dodd-Frank law set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which expanded regulators' oversight of mortgage firms, credit card issuers, payday lenders, student loan providers and others. Debate rages over whether Wall Street banks still are "too big to fail" — with government bailouts inevitable. Critics of Wall Street say bigger banks can mean reduced competition and higher fees for consumers. Several of the banks did get bigger as they absorbed failing institutions during the crisis. On the other side, defenders say big banks such as Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are getting smaller and simpler on their own, mainly by selling off big-chunk assets and businesses. Generally, though, the shrinking that's occurred isn't enough to overcome the bulking-up during the crisis. Reaching further for a solution, liberal Democratic critics of Wall Street like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have pushed for Congress to restore the Depression-era firewall between the more staid commercial side of banking and its risk-taking investment side. Clinton has not. Bringing back the so-called Glass-Steagall law probably would lead to the breakup of major banks. In a surprise, the Republican Party advocated reviving that law in its platform. For a party that traditionally favors deregulation and hands-off governance, folding the provision into a sharply conservative platform brought double-takes among the political crowd. The move may have been designed to appeal to Sanders supporters who don't want to vote for Clinton. At any rate, party platforms carry only symbolic weight; they're not binding on their party's elected officials. ___ This story is part of AP's "Why It Matters" series, examining three dozen issues at stake in the presidential election. You can find the series at http://apne.ws/2bBG85a

