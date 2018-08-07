County parking lot work begins

Crews from Ray Hensley Inc. of Springfield work this morning on an asphalt milling machine and dump truck at the Logan County parking lot at east Chillicothe Avenue and Madriver Street on a project that continues into early September to excavate the parking lot and install new fill and asphalt. The $158,000 bid for the project was awarded to LeVan’s Excavating, and the Logan County Engineer’s Office drew up the plans for the initiative, the Logan County Commissioners said. County employees have been provided with alternate parking arrangements through area businesses and the city of Bellefontaine. “We’re excited to revitalize this gateway into downtown,” Commissioner Dustin Wickersham said. “This will provide parking for employees and customers during business hours and also downtown parking for the public in the evenings and weekends during community events, such as parades and for Holland Theatre concerts”he added. “We’re delighted to provide a safe parking environment to complement our newly renovated courthouse,” Commissioner Joe Antram said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)